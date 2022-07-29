JetBlue, Which is Based Out of Long Island City, is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger

licpost.com
Council Member Encourages Residents to Sign Up for Free WiFi, Registration Event Held at Woodside Houses Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won who ran for office last year on a platform of bridging the digital divide was at the Woodside Houses NYCHA complex Saturday signing residents up for free Wifi. The council member was helping residents sign up to a federal program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which...
The Fate of Massive Development on Halletts Point Peninsula Now Rests With Cabán and City Council
The fate of a developer’s plan to build 1,340 apartments on the Halletts Point peninsula now rests in the hands of the city council and Council Member Tiffany Cabán, who announced Sunday that the project still does not contain enough affordable housing. The project, which the City Planning...
Crowley Picks Up Endorsements from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
Elizabeth Crowley has received two high-profile endorsements from leading moderates in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have both announced their support of Crowley’s candidacy for the 59th state senate district, a hotly contested seat that covers Astoria and Long Island City, as well as northern Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.
Man Shot in Face by Bike-Riding Suspect at Queensbridge Houses NYCHA Complex
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face by a suspect on a bicycle in Long Island City Sunday. The victim, 26, was at the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex near 41-07 10th St. at around 9:50 p.m. when the suspect on a Citi Bike cycled toward him. The bike rider approached the victim near a basketball court, pulled out a gun and fired off several shots, striking the victim in the face, according to police and published reports.
