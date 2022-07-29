JetBlue, Which is Based Out of Long Island City, is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face by a suspect on a bicycle in Long Island City Sunday. The victim, 26, was at the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex near 41-07 10th St. at around 9:50 p.m. when the suspect on a Citi Bike cycled toward him. The bike rider approached the victim near a basketball court, pulled out a gun and fired off several shots, striking the victim in the face, according to police and published reports.

