This Week in NJ - July 29th, 2022

Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
N.J. has to wait a bit longer to see if we’ll go first in 2024 presidential primaries
New Jersey Democrats won’t learn until after the midterm elections whether they will hold one of the first 2024 presidential primaries. The co-chairs of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Jim Roosevelt Jr. and Minyon Moore, said in a memo to panel members that they were postponing a decision on the party calendar until November rather than September, as originally planned.
Minorities and women seeking to own N.J. legal weed stores `swimming uphill’ to land licenses
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Colia Best has the ambition and drive to get his cannabis business off the ground. What’s missing...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Public Schools to Develop Threat Assessment Teams
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill into requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
nj.gov
Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction
Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction Construction of Portal North Bridge and Larger Gateway Program Will Drive Economic Growth, Create Good-Paying Jobs, Significantly Improve Customer Experience for Millions of Commuters Annually. KEARNY...
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
Atlantic City Mayor – Unwavering In His Support For Chief of Police
Let’s give credit, where credit is due. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has been actively pushing for James Sarkos to be the next Chief of Police ever since former Chief Henry White retired nearly two years ago. Sarkos had been serving under the title “Interim Officer in Charge” for...
Trentonian
Trenton school district sues McBride-led council for holding up $24M tax levy
TRENTON – No legislation without litigation. That seems to be Trenton Council President Kathy McBride’s motto, as she’s headed back to court again over her refusal to sign off on the $24.2 million tax levy for Trenton Public Schools. The district filed suit against Trenton council, asking...
wbgo.org
New Jersey Ranks Near Top of List of Least Affordable States for Renters, Study Shows
On the list of least affordable states to rent an apartment, New Jersey ranks high. The 2022 Out of Reach report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that New Jersey actually did move down a notch, from 6th to 7th least affordable, but remains near the top of the list.
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
wbgo.org
New Jersey residents asked to conserve water
The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”
trentondaily.com
Thirty New Jersey Nonprofits to Receive $17.5 Million in Grants from NJEDA
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) plans to award grants totaling $17.5 million to 30 nonprofit organizations through Phase 3 of its successful Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain & Serve NJ provides eligible entities with grants to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the distribution of those meals at no cost to recipients. The additional $17.5 million in awards announced today brings total program funding to $52.5 million.
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation awarding second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grants to schools
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831 into law, awarding school districts and county colleges a second round of grant funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA). The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education (CTE)...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
ocscanner.news
NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE
Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
