This Week in NJ - July 29th, 2022

The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO