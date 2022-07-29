ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

This Week in NJ - July 29th, 2022

 4 days ago
NJ.com

N.J. has to wait a bit longer to see if we’ll go first in 2024 presidential primaries

New Jersey Democrats won’t learn until after the midterm elections whether they will hold one of the first 2024 presidential primaries. The co-chairs of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Jim Roosevelt Jr. and Minyon Moore, said in a memo to panel members that they were postponing a decision on the party calendar until November rather than September, as originally planned.
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion

We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
POLITICS
nj.gov

Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction

Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction Construction of Portal North Bridge and Larger Gateway Program Will Drive Economic Growth, Create Good-Paying Jobs, Significantly Improve Customer Experience for Millions of Commuters Annually. KEARNY...
POLITICS
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents

Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
VINELAND, NJ
wbgo.org

New Jersey residents asked to conserve water

The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”
POLITICS
trentondaily.com

Thirty New Jersey Nonprofits to Receive $17.5 Million in Grants from NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) plans to award grants totaling $17.5 million to 30 nonprofit organizations through Phase 3 of its successful Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain & Serve NJ provides eligible entities with grants to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the distribution of those meals at no cost to recipients. The additional $17.5 million in awards announced today brings total program funding to $52.5 million.
CHARITIES
fox5ny.com

This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE

Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
HEALTH

