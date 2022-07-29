“Big Dog 100″ returns to Speedway 95

www.wabi.tv
Speedway 95 gearing up for second annual ‘Big Dog 100’ Race
HERMON – For the second straight year, racers at Speedway 95 in Hermon will line up on Saturday for the ‘Big Dog 100’- a 100-lap race that saw over 80 cars on the track at once in 2021. “Epic, I guess, I don’t know how to really...
Recovered addict competing in ironman this weekend in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Athlete in the Iron Man triathlon race this Sunday says the sport helped with his substance abuse recovery. Kodichi Lawrence has more. Todd Crandel is one of the hundreds of athletes registering for the 70.2-mile triathlon race in Augusta Sunday. It would be his 98th race.
Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run
Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Volunteers needed for massive cycling event coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cyclists will roll their way into Bangor next weekend for the inaugural ride that organizers hope kick starts an annual tradition. The Gran Fondo Hincapie Series will host the event that aims to get people celebrating the sport of cycling all while seeing some great views.
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
EAST BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Sunday marked the 50th consecutive year of the East Benton Fiddlers Convention. It’s been 50 years since the sound of fiddles first carried through the hills of East Benton, and for the family running the show, carrying on that tradition is of the utmost importance.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
Artists display work at Artsworth Marketplace
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a Saturday in the summer, so that means local artisans had their artwork on display in Ellsworth. Artsworth Marketplace provides space for artists to show their work. This is a recurring event every Saturday through Sept. 17. From ink-wash painting to print-art, the outdoor...
Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s River Park project has received almost $5 million in federal funding for construction. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The project, also known as “Run of River,” has been in the works for several years. It aims to enhance whitewater...
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Free Back to School backpack giveaways this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual back to school event not to be missed returns this weekend. Wireless Zone in Bangor is hosting its 6th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. On Sunday, from 1-4pm, every kid that shows up goes home with a backpack filled with school supplies, for free.
Please Don’t Stack Rocks: Here’s Where and Why It’s Illegal in New England
I've seen them and I'm sure you have, too. Rocks are stacked and balanced in various formations on hiking trails, beaches, and in deserts. Unfortunately, these rock towers can be dangerous and harmful to the environment, and that's why they're not legal in National Parks according to the Hiking Authority.
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
‘Wizarding Day’ at Fort Knox
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - If you took a visit to Fort Knox in Prospect Saturday you might’ve noticed some people practicing their incantations, potion mixing and hunting magical monsters. Saturday was “wizarding day” at the fort. People of all ages dressed up as their favorite wizard or...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
