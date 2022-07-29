ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

AM NewsBrief: Aug. 1, 2022

Drought conditions in Oklahoma have increased significantly. Nearly 92% of the state is in severe drought or worse, up from 57% the prior week. A large swath of southeastern Oklahoma is experiencing extreme drought. So far, none of the state is under the highest level of drought, but that could change if more rain doesn’t come.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest on the state's devastating flooding

Heavy rains have flooded many communities in Appalachia, and more rain is in the forecast. Parts of eastern Kentucky are devastated. Authorities have confirmed at least 25 people have died there. They expect that number to rise. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and he's called the flooding one of the worst and most devastating in the history of the state. Governor Beshear joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Governor.
