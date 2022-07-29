ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

This Week in SABR: July 29, 2022

sabr.org
 4 days ago
sabr.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ESPN

Paul DeJong homers again after promotion, Cards top Nats

WASHINGTON -- — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Sunday. Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Phillies acquire SS Edmundo Sosa from Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in exchange for left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. The Cardinals also activated Paul DeJong off the team's taxi squad to be eligible to play in Saturday's game against the host Washington Nationals. Sosa, 26, is batting .189...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hick Carpenter
Yardbarker

MLB roundup: Austin Riley hands Braves 1-0 walk-off win

Austin Riley sliced a double to right-center field to drive in Matt Olson in the ninth inning and give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The winning rally came against Mark Melancon (3-9). With one out, Olson singled to left and Riley...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Brett Frood of Stewart-Haas Racing Takes Over as NLL Commissioner

Click here to read the full article. Brett Frood, the president of NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing, has been hired as the next commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. The prominent racing executive is tasked with bringing a fresh perspective ahead of the NLL’s 36th season. “My [immediate] priorities are to foster relationships with the stakeholders, players and owners,” Frood said in a phone interview. “I want to create a culture that is forged with collaboration and transparency. After that, we’ll get to the nuts and bolts of what’s going to grow this league⁠—focusing on enterprise value and looking at the commercial ecosystem...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy