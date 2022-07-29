New construction EAST FACING, popular LASALLE MODEL Townhome for rent in GRAMERCY SQUARE! Both the front door and the 2 car rear-load garage open to a spacious foyer, coat and shoe closet and separate laundry room. On the main level, you'll find a large family room which flows seamlessly into the spacious GOURMET KITCHEN which features ICED WHITE QUARTS counters, 42-inch dark espresso cabinets, back splash, under cabinet lights and a pantry.**Recessed lighting and wood laminate flooring finish off the dining room, eat-in nook that look out over the deck with Western views.**The third level has the master suite with volume ceiling, large master bath with a dual sink vanity, ceramic tile floor, large shower and walk-in closet. The 2 other decent sized bedrooms are at the other end of the hall separated by a full bath. Gramercy Square is newer community within highly desirable district #204, 3 miles from the Rt. 59 Metra station and minutes from Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss this one!**** Must have credit score of 650 or higher. **Apply with the last 2 months of paystubs and a copy of driver license.**Must see!

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO