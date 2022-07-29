www.bhhschicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
bhhschicago.com
4156 Irving Road
New construction EAST FACING, popular LASALLE MODEL Townhome for rent in GRAMERCY SQUARE! Both the front door and the 2 car rear-load garage open to a spacious foyer, coat and shoe closet and separate laundry room. On the main level, you'll find a large family room which flows seamlessly into the spacious GOURMET KITCHEN which features ICED WHITE QUARTS counters, 42-inch dark espresso cabinets, back splash, under cabinet lights and a pantry.**Recessed lighting and wood laminate flooring finish off the dining room, eat-in nook that look out over the deck with Western views.**The third level has the master suite with volume ceiling, large master bath with a dual sink vanity, ceramic tile floor, large shower and walk-in closet. The 2 other decent sized bedrooms are at the other end of the hall separated by a full bath. Gramercy Square is newer community within highly desirable district #204, 3 miles from the Rt. 59 Metra station and minutes from Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss this one!**** Must have credit score of 650 or higher. **Apply with the last 2 months of paystubs and a copy of driver license.**Must see!
Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
bhhschicago.com
909 Talbot Avenue
Pristine rental in great neighborhood! You won't be disappointed with this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story house! Home boasts generous room sizes, so much living space and convenient floor plan. Completely remodeled in 2020, light-filled, with mature trees and perennial gardens provide a serene view for all seasons. Upgraded kitchen and appliances, new hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors on first floor. Kitchen has sliding doors leading to great deck & patio for outdoor entertaining and scenic backyard with flagstone path and fire pit. 2 car garage with work bench and attic storage. Pets will be considered on an individual basis with additional security deposit. NO Smokers!!! Available 9/01/2022. Don't miss your chance to make this awesome house your new Home!
Rogers Park Free Store Is Looking For A New Location After Losing Space In Church
ROGERS PARK — One of Rogers Park’s newest stores doesn’t charge its customers — instead, it pairs neighbors with everyday items as a form of mutual aid. The Rogers Park Free Store opened in early 2021 to help through the pandemic. But the store’s lease ended in July, putting in jeopardy its ability to provide assistance to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
1731 Buttonwood Circle #2912
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing North with 1 Car Garage Parking Spot. Has Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
5629 Saint Charles Road #108
Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
bhhschicago.com
15450 W 151st Street
Beautiful 2 story home built in 1990 with 1,788 of living space with an additional 894 sq.feet of finished basement. Great family home on 5 acres. freshly painted, New carpet, light fixtures, concrete back patio, landscaping, furnace, ac, windows. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Master suite private bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, 2 1/2 baths, family room, laundry room, pantry, 2 1/2 car garage. credit and back ground checks required.
bhhschicago.com
50 Wisteria Lane #3618
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment Facing North East, Patio and Hard Surface Flooring. Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhhschicago.com
1417 W Hutchinson Street #1
GORGEOUS SPACIOUS FULLY REHABBED North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 2Bed for RENT. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural sunlight. The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, granite countertops, SS appliances, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit features modern bamboo floors throughout, separate dining area, ample closet space, and all new doors, trim, and windows. The building has clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ. The building is 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores / Nightlife / restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is easy street parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
bhhschicago.com
1031 Sheridan Circle #1031
Absolutely beautiful! Remodeled main floor ranch! Freshly painted! New Updated bathrooms! New baseboards! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Kings pointe.Newer blinds all through the house. SS Appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet! kitchen with the eating area. 204 Naperville school dist. Close to Metra station, I-88 and Malls. Prime location.
bhhschicago.com
837 W Cornelia Avenue #3N
GREAT Boystown / East Lakeview 1 Bed for RENT. The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, SS appliances, dishwasher, custom blinds, and ample closet space. If you have a car(s) it is street permit parking with the city of Chicago. The location is AMAZING! You are near the LAKEFRONT, grocery stores, and nightlife. Public transportation options are within walking distance. The Addison RED Line is about 3/5 mins walk from the building. The locale is a Walker's Paradise with a score of 93 and rates 86 on Bikeability. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no pits or rots). MUST SEE!
bhhschicago.com
825 N May Street #2
Bright 2BD/2BA tucked away in River West! Wonderfully Located on Cul De Sac Street, Open living plan w/ hardwoods throughout, Bright Home, tall ceilings, and recent renovations. Large kitchen features granite tops, glass tiled backsplash, & SS appliances. Plenty of room for dining table! Master suite offer stone in bath, custom built closets, & generous room size. Washer/dryer in unit, large storage closet, private rear deck, central air/ and gas forced heat. Parking Included! Awesome location, super convenient to Loop, River North, Wicker Pk, and restaurant row on Randolph. Steps away from New Grocer coming soon! less than a block from Chicago Blue Line stop & just a few blocks to 90-94 ramp **Dogs up to 25lbs allowed.
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
bhhschicago.com
862 N Tamarac Boulevard
Beautiful and spacious 2 story town-home located in the heart of Addison! Walk into the welcoming foyer with natural light and a open concept floor plan. Nest Smart Thermostat & New fixtures thru-out this tastefully painted home. As you enter the 1st floor, you will find the half bath with new granite top, and coat closet. Enjoy meals in the dining room with a full view of the yard. Remodeled kitchen has everything you need! White cabinets, granite countertops, and all new Whirlpool SS appliances. Enjoy time in the cozy living room with fireplace. Heading up to the 2nd floor you will feel the brand-new soft carpeting and take notice of the conveniently located full laundry room! Find 2 generously sized bedrooms and renovated hallway full bathroom. Primary suite with walk in closet attached full bathroom. This home is move-in ready and close to all major highways. Don't let this one get away!
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
bhhschicago.com
10015 Parke Avenue
Very nice split-level offering 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (2 full baths + 2 half baths), family room on the main level and a rec. room in lower level. Nice woodwork throughout highlighted by newly refinished hardwood floors, 6-panel oak doors, solid oak trim, solid oak baseboard, and crown molding. Nice kitchen with porcelain tile w/ custom inlays, hickory wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and brand-new Fridge, new range/oven and new microwave. Large fenced-in backyard (137' deep), 10'x12' storage shed, all appliances stay. Roof (2 years), C/A (4 years), new bathroom fixtures. Back-up sump pump system that works on municipal water pressure (no batteries to worry about). Copper water pipes, 2-car heated attached garage. Entire house was freshly painted 3 months ago. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Applicants with credit score 670 and over only. All tenants over the age of 18 years must fill out a separate application and pay the required application fee(s). Credit checks and background checks will be required for all applicants. 1-year lease term minimum. Property is also offered for sale.
bhhschicago.com
4844 N Spaulding Avenue #1
Absolutely beautiful 1st floor unit in Albany Park. Very close to Brown Line. Less than 1 mile to North Park University. Finishing touches are being made for a September 1st availability. (NOTE: Photos are of 2nd Floor Unit which has a nearly identical layout (same SQFT) and/or finishes as 1st Floor.) Hardwood floors throughout this 3 BR apartment. New KT with all new appliances including hood vent and pendant lights over island/breakfast bar. LR is bright and spacious and between the KT and Sun Room. 9' ceilings throughout. The Master Suite boasts two closets and a full BTH. Find delight in rear BR with its private balcony. Enjoy extra space with a 3x7 foyer upon entrance. 1 Exterior Parking space available for an additional $100/month. Non-Refundable Move-In Fee of $500 in lieu of Security Deposit. Dogs and Cats welcome with $25 Pet Rent/month PER pet (limit 2, 45 lbs max). Renters Insurance will be required. Schedule a viewing and fall in love with your new place to call Home!
Comments / 0