bhhschicago.com
4156 Irving Road
New construction EAST FACING, popular LASALLE MODEL Townhome for rent in GRAMERCY SQUARE! Both the front door and the 2 car rear-load garage open to a spacious foyer, coat and shoe closet and separate laundry room. On the main level, you'll find a large family room which flows seamlessly into the spacious GOURMET KITCHEN which features ICED WHITE QUARTS counters, 42-inch dark espresso cabinets, back splash, under cabinet lights and a pantry.**Recessed lighting and wood laminate flooring finish off the dining room, eat-in nook that look out over the deck with Western views.**The third level has the master suite with volume ceiling, large master bath with a dual sink vanity, ceramic tile floor, large shower and walk-in closet. The 2 other decent sized bedrooms are at the other end of the hall separated by a full bath. Gramercy Square is newer community within highly desirable district #204, 3 miles from the Rt. 59 Metra station and minutes from Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss this one!**** Must have credit score of 650 or higher. **Apply with the last 2 months of paystubs and a copy of driver license.**Must see!
bhhschicago.com
1731 Buttonwood Circle #2912
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing North with 1 Car Garage Parking Spot. Has Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
5629 Saint Charles Road #108
Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
bhhschicago.com
15450 W 151st Street
Beautiful 2 story home built in 1990 with 1,788 of living space with an additional 894 sq.feet of finished basement. Great family home on 5 acres. freshly painted, New carpet, light fixtures, concrete back patio, landscaping, furnace, ac, windows. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Master suite private bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, 2 1/2 baths, family room, laundry room, pantry, 2 1/2 car garage. credit and back ground checks required.
bhhschicago.com
801 Station Boulevard
Spacious Updated End-unit with 3 bedrooms, fourth possible bedroom on the lower level, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage located in one of the best neighborhoods in 204 School dist close to all shopping, commuter train, highway, restaurants, etc. The home provides a spacious living room, Dining and Kitchen with 42 Inch Cabinets, corian countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Huge Balcony off of the Kitchen. The 2nd floor provides 3 bedrooms with a Great Master bedroom with two walk-in closets, a spacious master bathroom. The lower level provides a room that can be used as 4th bedroom, office, den, gym or entertainment room. The home was freshly painted in 2021 and a new water heater was installed in 2020. Ready to move-in home with great potential.
bhhschicago.com
1417 W Hutchinson Street #2
This is a LARGE North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1Bed for RENT. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural sunlight from all the windows that face beautiful Hutchinson Street. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, dishwasher, and ample closet space. The building has clean laundry room, inner courtyard where you can BBQ. The building is 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores / Nightlife / restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
bhhschicago.com
10015 Parke Avenue
Very nice split-level offering 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (2 full baths + 2 half baths), family room on the main level and a rec. room in lower level. Nice woodwork throughout highlighted by newly refinished hardwood floors, 6-panel oak doors, solid oak trim, solid oak baseboard, and crown molding. Nice kitchen with porcelain tile w/ custom inlays, hickory wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and brand-new Fridge, new range/oven and new microwave. Large fenced-in backyard (137' deep), 10'x12' storage shed, all appliances stay. Roof (2 years), C/A (4 years), new bathroom fixtures. Back-up sump pump system that works on municipal water pressure (no batteries to worry about). Copper water pipes, 2-car heated attached garage. Entire house was freshly painted 3 months ago. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Applicants with credit score 670 and over only. All tenants over the age of 18 years must fill out a separate application and pay the required application fee(s). Credit checks and background checks will be required for all applicants. 1-year lease term minimum. Property is also offered for sale.
bhhschicago.com
1031 Sheridan Circle #1031
Absolutely beautiful! Remodeled main floor ranch! Freshly painted! New Updated bathrooms! New baseboards! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Kings pointe.Newer blinds all through the house. SS Appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet! kitchen with the eating area. 204 Naperville school dist. Close to Metra station, I-88 and Malls. Prime location.
bhhschicago.com
3438 Western Avenue
Great two-story two-bedroom condo for rent in the Glen Arbor Condominiums. **NO PETS**NO SMOKING** Tenant is responsible for all Utility bills. The tenant should have established good credit with at least a 580 credit score and no missed payments in the past 12 months. Minimum of one year at current job. No past evictions. Credit & Background Check required after viewing if the applicant wishes to continue process applies to all applicants - $55 non-refundable per applicant 18 & over. Credit Checks will be processed one at a time on a first come first serve basis. The Village of Park Forest requires an occupancy inspection to be done after a lease has been signed, please allow 2 weeks to complete village requirements, tenant cannot move in until the village has issued occupancy. No quick move-ins. RENTED BEFORE PRINT.
bhhschicago.com
50 Wisteria Lane #3618
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment Facing North East, Patio and Hard Surface Flooring. Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
4224 N Clark Street #3
This is a LARGE North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1Bed for RENT. The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, separate dining area, ample closet space and IN-UNIT laundry (stackable washer and dryer). The building has very clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ. The building is a 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores, Nightlife, and restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
bhhschicago.com
7736 W Jefferson Drive #7736
This charming 2 brms room 2 full bath town house features a relaxing wrap around porch and 1 car attached garage with room for 1 car in front of the garage. Nicely finished basement with full bath could also work for a lower-level master suite to make a 3rd bedroom or amazing family room. The owner will consider rent with option to buy for client that will be able to purchase in the next few months. THIS RENTAL IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. IF A CONTRACT FOR SALE IS OBTAINED RENTAL LISTING WILL BE REMOVED.
bhhschicago.com
1650 Burberry Lane #1314
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment facing North with Patio, Hard Surface Flooring and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort style swimming pools, outdoor BBQ's, tennis courts, volleyball courts, theater, state-of-the-art gym, lounge/cafe with coffee, business center w/ WiFi! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** MANY OTHER UNITS AVAILABLE!*Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
825 N May Street #2
Bright 2BD/2BA tucked away in River West! Wonderfully Located on Cul De Sac Street, Open living plan w/ hardwoods throughout, Bright Home, tall ceilings, and recent renovations. Large kitchen features granite tops, glass tiled backsplash, & SS appliances. Plenty of room for dining table! Master suite offer stone in bath, custom built closets, & generous room size. Washer/dryer in unit, large storage closet, private rear deck, central air/ and gas forced heat. Parking Included! Awesome location, super convenient to Loop, River North, Wicker Pk, and restaurant row on Randolph. Steps away from New Grocer coming soon! less than a block from Chicago Blue Line stop & just a few blocks to 90-94 ramp **Dogs up to 25lbs allowed.
bhhschicago.com
1215 Clarence Avenue #2
Nicely updated unit in a quiet block, close to Roosevelt shops, restaurants and bars. Unit is very clean, kitchen quartz counters and cabinets were installed recently, new furnace was also installed. Pets are welcome as long as they are not over 15 lbs.
bhhschicago.com
5734 OAK RIDGE Way
8 years young 4 bedroom single family in Arbor field is available now. Naperville 203 school district with Kennedy Middle school, popular porch, granite countertop, large mud room, new floor and designer color matched new paint, Near I88 and I355 highway. Minimum credit score 680 please.
Chicago Rent Is Spiking — So Tenants Are Forming Unions And Pushing For Rent Control To Stay In Their Neighborhoods
CHICAGO — Lynn Rye lives in a single-family home on the border of Avondale and Logan Square with five roommates. The squat bungalow is flanked by multi-unit buildings and three-flats. In July 2021, their landlord raised their rent by $200 a month — effective immediately. Rye remembered the Fair...
nypressnews.com
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
