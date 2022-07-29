www.bhhschicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
blockclubchicago.org
The Jefferson Park Home Built For Chicago’s First Polish Alderman Is For Sale
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side home built more than 100 years ago for the city’s first Polish alderman is for sale — and its owners and local preservationists are hoping it will be bought by someone who won’t demolish it. The home at 5318...
bhhschicago.com
5629 Saint Charles Road #108
Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
bhhschicago.com
1731 Buttonwood Circle #2912
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing North with 1 Car Garage Parking Spot. Has Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
Rogers Park Free Store Is Looking For A New Location After Losing Space In Church
ROGERS PARK — One of Rogers Park’s newest stores doesn’t charge its customers — instead, it pairs neighbors with everyday items as a form of mutual aid. The Rogers Park Free Store opened in early 2021 to help through the pandemic. But the store’s lease ended in July, putting in jeopardy its ability to provide assistance to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhhschicago.com
50 Wisteria Lane #3618
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment Facing North East, Patio and Hard Surface Flooring. Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
bhhschicago.com
5734 OAK RIDGE Way
8 years young 4 bedroom single family in Arbor field is available now. Naperville 203 school district with Kennedy Middle school, popular porch, granite countertop, large mud room, new floor and designer color matched new paint, Near I88 and I355 highway. Minimum credit score 680 please.
bhhschicago.com
15450 W 151st Street
Beautiful 2 story home built in 1990 with 1,788 of living space with an additional 894 sq.feet of finished basement. Great family home on 5 acres. freshly painted, New carpet, light fixtures, concrete back patio, landscaping, furnace, ac, windows. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Master suite private bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, 2 1/2 baths, family room, laundry room, pantry, 2 1/2 car garage. credit and back ground checks required.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
7736 W Jefferson Drive #7736
This charming 2 brms room 2 full bath town house features a relaxing wrap around porch and 1 car attached garage with room for 1 car in front of the garage. Nicely finished basement with full bath could also work for a lower-level master suite to make a 3rd bedroom or amazing family room. The owner will consider rent with option to buy for client that will be able to purchase in the next few months. THIS RENTAL IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. IF A CONTRACT FOR SALE IS OBTAINED RENTAL LISTING WILL BE REMOVED.
bhhschicago.com
10015 Parke Avenue
Very nice split-level offering 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (2 full baths + 2 half baths), family room on the main level and a rec. room in lower level. Nice woodwork throughout highlighted by newly refinished hardwood floors, 6-panel oak doors, solid oak trim, solid oak baseboard, and crown molding. Nice kitchen with porcelain tile w/ custom inlays, hickory wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and brand-new Fridge, new range/oven and new microwave. Large fenced-in backyard (137' deep), 10'x12' storage shed, all appliances stay. Roof (2 years), C/A (4 years), new bathroom fixtures. Back-up sump pump system that works on municipal water pressure (no batteries to worry about). Copper water pipes, 2-car heated attached garage. Entire house was freshly painted 3 months ago. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Applicants with credit score 670 and over only. All tenants over the age of 18 years must fill out a separate application and pay the required application fee(s). Credit checks and background checks will be required for all applicants. 1-year lease term minimum. Property is also offered for sale.
bhhschicago.com
1417 W Hutchinson Street #1
GORGEOUS SPACIOUS FULLY REHABBED North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 2Bed for RENT. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural sunlight. The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, granite countertops, SS appliances, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit features modern bamboo floors throughout, separate dining area, ample closet space, and all new doors, trim, and windows. The building has clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ. The building is 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores / Nightlife / restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is easy street parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bhhschicago.com
4844 N Spaulding Avenue #1
Absolutely beautiful 1st floor unit in Albany Park. Very close to Brown Line. Less than 1 mile to North Park University. Finishing touches are being made for a September 1st availability. (NOTE: Photos are of 2nd Floor Unit which has a nearly identical layout (same SQFT) and/or finishes as 1st Floor.) Hardwood floors throughout this 3 BR apartment. New KT with all new appliances including hood vent and pendant lights over island/breakfast bar. LR is bright and spacious and between the KT and Sun Room. 9' ceilings throughout. The Master Suite boasts two closets and a full BTH. Find delight in rear BR with its private balcony. Enjoy extra space with a 3x7 foyer upon entrance. 1 Exterior Parking space available for an additional $100/month. Non-Refundable Move-In Fee of $500 in lieu of Security Deposit. Dogs and Cats welcome with $25 Pet Rent/month PER pet (limit 2, 45 lbs max). Renters Insurance will be required. Schedule a viewing and fall in love with your new place to call Home!
nypressnews.com
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
Wicker Park Aldi Reopens After City Inspectors Find Hundreds Of Insects, Sanitary Issues In Grocery Store
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park grocery store reopened Monday after its license was temporarily suspended last week following two failed city health inspections. Aldi, 1753 N. Milwaukee Ave., was slapped with a “License Suspended” notice Friday from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s food protection program, according to notices posted on its entrances. Those signs have since been removed.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
Comments / 0