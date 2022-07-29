Absolutely beautiful 1st floor unit in Albany Park. Very close to Brown Line. Less than 1 mile to North Park University. Finishing touches are being made for a September 1st availability. (NOTE: Photos are of 2nd Floor Unit which has a nearly identical layout (same SQFT) and/or finishes as 1st Floor.) Hardwood floors throughout this 3 BR apartment. New KT with all new appliances including hood vent and pendant lights over island/breakfast bar. LR is bright and spacious and between the KT and Sun Room. 9' ceilings throughout. The Master Suite boasts two closets and a full BTH. Find delight in rear BR with its private balcony. Enjoy extra space with a 3x7 foyer upon entrance. 1 Exterior Parking space available for an additional $100/month. Non-Refundable Move-In Fee of $500 in lieu of Security Deposit. Dogs and Cats welcome with $25 Pet Rent/month PER pet (limit 2, 45 lbs max). Renters Insurance will be required. Schedule a viewing and fall in love with your new place to call Home!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO