(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
1031 Sheridan Circle #1031
Absolutely beautiful! Remodeled main floor ranch! Freshly painted! New Updated bathrooms! New baseboards! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Kings pointe.Newer blinds all through the house. SS Appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet! kitchen with the eating area. 204 Naperville school dist. Close to Metra station, I-88 and Malls. Prime location.
801 Station Boulevard
Spacious Updated End-unit with 3 bedrooms, fourth possible bedroom on the lower level, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage located in one of the best neighborhoods in 204 School dist close to all shopping, commuter train, highway, restaurants, etc. The home provides a spacious living room, Dining and Kitchen with 42 Inch Cabinets, corian countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Huge Balcony off of the Kitchen. The 2nd floor provides 3 bedrooms with a Great Master bedroom with two walk-in closets, a spacious master bathroom. The lower level provides a room that can be used as 4th bedroom, office, den, gym or entertainment room. The home was freshly painted in 2021 and a new water heater was installed in 2020. Ready to move-in home with great potential.
4156 Irving Road
New construction EAST FACING, popular LASALLE MODEL Townhome for rent in GRAMERCY SQUARE! Both the front door and the 2 car rear-load garage open to a spacious foyer, coat and shoe closet and separate laundry room. On the main level, you'll find a large family room which flows seamlessly into the spacious GOURMET KITCHEN which features ICED WHITE QUARTS counters, 42-inch dark espresso cabinets, back splash, under cabinet lights and a pantry.**Recessed lighting and wood laminate flooring finish off the dining room, eat-in nook that look out over the deck with Western views.**The third level has the master suite with volume ceiling, large master bath with a dual sink vanity, ceramic tile floor, large shower and walk-in closet. The 2 other decent sized bedrooms are at the other end of the hall separated by a full bath. Gramercy Square is newer community within highly desirable district #204, 3 miles from the Rt. 59 Metra station and minutes from Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss this one!**** Must have credit score of 650 or higher. **Apply with the last 2 months of paystubs and a copy of driver license.**Must see!
50 Wisteria Lane #3618
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment Facing North East, Patio and Hard Surface Flooring. Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
15450 W 151st Street
Beautiful 2 story home built in 1990 with 1,788 of living space with an additional 894 sq.feet of finished basement. Great family home on 5 acres. freshly painted, New carpet, light fixtures, concrete back patio, landscaping, furnace, ac, windows. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Master suite private bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, 2 1/2 baths, family room, laundry room, pantry, 2 1/2 car garage. credit and back ground checks required.
5734 OAK RIDGE Way
8 years young 4 bedroom single family in Arbor field is available now. Naperville 203 school district with Kennedy Middle school, popular porch, granite countertop, large mud room, new floor and designer color matched new paint, Near I88 and I355 highway. Minimum credit score 680 please.
5629 Saint Charles Road #108
Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
909 Talbot Avenue
Pristine rental in great neighborhood! You won't be disappointed with this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story house! Home boasts generous room sizes, so much living space and convenient floor plan. Completely remodeled in 2020, light-filled, with mature trees and perennial gardens provide a serene view for all seasons. Upgraded kitchen and appliances, new hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors on first floor. Kitchen has sliding doors leading to great deck & patio for outdoor entertaining and scenic backyard with flagstone path and fire pit. 2 car garage with work bench and attic storage. Pets will be considered on an individual basis with additional security deposit. NO Smokers!!! Available 9/01/2022. Don't miss your chance to make this awesome house your new Home!
1417 W Hutchinson Street #2
This is a LARGE North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1Bed for RENT. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural sunlight from all the windows that face beautiful Hutchinson Street. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, dishwasher, and ample closet space. The building has clean laundry room, inner courtyard where you can BBQ. The building is 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores / Nightlife / restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
North Aurora Days 2022 Information and Schedule
🔵🟠🟤 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔵🟠🟤. 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘
1731 Buttonwood Circle #2912
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing North with 1 Car Garage Parking Spot. Has Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
4844 N Spaulding Avenue #1
Absolutely beautiful 1st floor unit in Albany Park. Very close to Brown Line. Less than 1 mile to North Park University. Finishing touches are being made for a September 1st availability. (NOTE: Photos are of 2nd Floor Unit which has a nearly identical layout (same SQFT) and/or finishes as 1st Floor.) Hardwood floors throughout this 3 BR apartment. New KT with all new appliances including hood vent and pendant lights over island/breakfast bar. LR is bright and spacious and between the KT and Sun Room. 9' ceilings throughout. The Master Suite boasts two closets and a full BTH. Find delight in rear BR with its private balcony. Enjoy extra space with a 3x7 foyer upon entrance. 1 Exterior Parking space available for an additional $100/month. Non-Refundable Move-In Fee of $500 in lieu of Security Deposit. Dogs and Cats welcome with $25 Pet Rent/month PER pet (limit 2, 45 lbs max). Renters Insurance will be required. Schedule a viewing and fall in love with your new place to call Home!
837 W Cornelia Avenue #3N
GREAT Boystown / East Lakeview 1 Bed for RENT. The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, separate dining area, SS appliances, dishwasher, custom blinds, and ample closet space. If you have a car(s) it is street permit parking with the city of Chicago. The location is AMAZING! You are near the LAKEFRONT, grocery stores, and nightlife. Public transportation options are within walking distance. The Addison RED Line is about 3/5 mins walk from the building. The locale is a Walker's Paradise with a score of 93 and rates 86 on Bikeability. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no pits or rots). MUST SEE!
10015 Parke Avenue
Very nice split-level offering 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (2 full baths + 2 half baths), family room on the main level and a rec. room in lower level. Nice woodwork throughout highlighted by newly refinished hardwood floors, 6-panel oak doors, solid oak trim, solid oak baseboard, and crown molding. Nice kitchen with porcelain tile w/ custom inlays, hickory wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and brand-new Fridge, new range/oven and new microwave. Large fenced-in backyard (137' deep), 10'x12' storage shed, all appliances stay. Roof (2 years), C/A (4 years), new bathroom fixtures. Back-up sump pump system that works on municipal water pressure (no batteries to worry about). Copper water pipes, 2-car heated attached garage. Entire house was freshly painted 3 months ago. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Applicants with credit score 670 and over only. All tenants over the age of 18 years must fill out a separate application and pay the required application fee(s). Credit checks and background checks will be required for all applicants. 1-year lease term minimum. Property is also offered for sale.
Gus Bock legacy continues
Third generation of Grill family preserves hardware store brand, makes plans for expansion. Occasionally, a customer shopping in one of the four Gus Bock Ace Hardware stores in Northwest Indiana and Lansing, Illinois, ask to talk to “the business owner Gus Bock.”. Bock died in 1974, yet his family...
90 W George Avenue
Easily maintain this quaint ranch home with 3 bedrooms all on the main floor. Large kitchen that leads out to the nice size 3/4 fenced backyard with plenty of room for a nice garden. Heated garage. Easy to maintain. It's a nice small town close to Rt. 38, I-88, DeKalb - NIU, Sycamore, and so much more.
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
825 N May Street #2
Bright 2BD/2BA tucked away in River West! Wonderfully Located on Cul De Sac Street, Open living plan w/ hardwoods throughout, Bright Home, tall ceilings, and recent renovations. Large kitchen features granite tops, glass tiled backsplash, & SS appliances. Plenty of room for dining table! Master suite offer stone in bath, custom built closets, & generous room size. Washer/dryer in unit, large storage closet, private rear deck, central air/ and gas forced heat. Parking Included! Awesome location, super convenient to Loop, River North, Wicker Pk, and restaurant row on Randolph. Steps away from New Grocer coming soon! less than a block from Chicago Blue Line stop & just a few blocks to 90-94 ramp **Dogs up to 25lbs allowed.
