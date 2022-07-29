ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Taco Mac celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the original Taco Mac opened, the owners had two options: invest in equipment to build the store, or change the sign on the former taco stand they'd just bought. They chose the former, leading to the head-scratching scenario of a chicken wing restaurant with Taco in the name. 43 years and 27 locations later, it's safe to say it's worked out.
ATLANTA, GA
qudach.com

Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization's NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta's best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta

Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta's culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta

Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it's one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy's are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy's in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Piedmont Park Will Soon Host This Free Reggae Music Festival

Every year, a charitable reggae festival comes to Atlanta and this year's promises to be bigger and better than ever! BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Piedmont Park is the annual three-day fundraiser for the festival's non-profit, the Hand Over Fist Foundation, supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery

Every year we gather with my husband's siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
DAHLONEGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2022

Taking a "summertime swing" at Nacoochee Adventures:. It's called the Thriller Giant Swing. And when you see it, you'll understand why. But trust us: as thrilling as this North Georgia attraction looks from the ground, nothing compares to the view from the top!. This morning, we made a...
ATLANTA, GA
BlackAmericaWeb

Famed Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Returns "Home" to Atlanta for Grand Finale Sept. 22-24

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Christian leader, entrepreneur and film producer, Bishop T.D. Jakes will return to Atlanta, the home city for many years of the fan-favorite international gathering, for the conclusion of the Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 22 – Sept. 24, and will host thousands of women from around […]
ATLANTA, GA
townandtourist.com

17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is "City of Trees.". The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE

