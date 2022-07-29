adventuresinatlanta.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Taco Mac celebrates National Chicken Wing Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the original Taco Mac opened, the owners had two options: invest in equipment to build the store, or change the sign on the former taco stand they’d just bought. They chose the former, leading to the head-scratching scenario of a chicken wing restaurant with Taco in the name. 43 years and 27 locations later, it’s safe to say it’s worked out.
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
theatlanta100.com
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
secretatlanta.co
4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta
Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it’s one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy’s are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy’s in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
flipboard.com
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
Deli Goldbergs Fine Foods is set to close its location at Alpharetta shopping center Avalon after service on July 31. The closure was first reported …
secretatlanta.co
Piedmont Park Will Soon Host This Free Reggae Music Festival
Every year, a charitable reggae festival comes to Atlanta and this year’s promises to be bigger and better than ever! BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Piedmont Park is the annual three-day fundraiser for the festival’s non-profit, the Hand Over Fist Foundation, supporting programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.
theatlanta100.com
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery
Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
Atlanta Magazine
How Eric Mack transformed his East Lake yard into one of Atlanta’s best pop-up plant shops
The Kai Garden doesn’t have a retail storefront, an ecommerce site, or even regular business hours. Yet the grounds of Eric Mack’s East Lake residence are home to a sprawling one-man nursery and pop-up shop with one of the city’s best selections of rare and unusual plants.
5 Top-rated Vegan Restaurants in Atlanta | Foodie Recommendation
Here is a curated list of restaurants covering Atlanta and its main area—both inside and outside the perimeter—stretching myriad cuisines and price points. It’s meant to help navigate the local sprawling restaurant scene, while also answering the question, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” Kindly check the details below.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2022
Taking a "summertime swing" at Nacoochee Adventures:. It’s called the Thriller Giant Swing. And when you see it, you’ll understand why. But trust us: as thrilling as this North Georgia attraction looks from the ground, nothing compares to the view from the top!. This morning, we made a...
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Famed Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Returns “Home” to Atlanta for Grand Finale Sept. 22-24
ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Christian leader, entrepreneur and film producer, Bishop T.D. Jakes will return to Atlanta, the home city for many years of the fan-favorite international gathering, for the conclusion of the Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 22 – Sept. 24, and will host thousands of women from around […]
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
fox5atlanta.com
Bar, club owners communicate with cops during 'Training Day' event
Mayor Andre Dickens has a goal of reducing crime related to nightlife in Atlanta. Police and business owners meet face-to-face in hopes of strengthening partnerships and safety.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
