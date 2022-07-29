Choctaw Nation Police Officer buys new bike for girl after she reports it stolen

www.kxii.com
Related
News On 6
Man Wanted For Questioning By Duncan Police Department Located By Authorities
UPDATE 8:57 PM: The Duncan Police Department said Tyler Alexander has been located. The Duncan Police Department is asking for help finding Tyler Alexander. Police said they need to question him about a homicide in the City of Duncan on Sunday. Police do not want the public to contact Alexander,...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.
BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
KXII.com
Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
kswo.com
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Duncan, according to the Duncan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder. Do not approach Alexander as he may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about...
KXII.com
Crews battle multiple fires in Denison
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County. Pushmataha County pursuit ends in crash. Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
One person dead after Gainesville crash
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 163 Saturday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries. Troopers have...
KXII.com
Russwood residents asked to conserve water, leak flowing into Lake Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All of Texoma is dealing with at least a severe drought, some parts even facing an extreme drought. Residents in Russwood, a small neighborhood in Pottsboro, said they’ve started hearing something odd for how dry it is- running water. According to Texas Water Utilities, the...
KXII.com
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map. The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:. Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces. For people at high risk for severe...
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
101-year-old Oklahoma church building to be demolished
The Methodist church building in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma is being demolished starting today.
KXII.com
Gunter could see first water well repaired this week
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter is still asking residents to conserve water, as it tries to get two of its three wells back up and running. According to the city, it is waiting for the water to pass a required bacteria testing after installing a new motor.
Comments / 0