ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

24 Celebrity Couples Who Got Together In 2022 (So Far)

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ibtz_0gyA4U7c00

1. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew (again!!!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1Pcz_0gyA4U7c00
Jerritt Clark / GC Images / Getty

About a year ago, the news of their breakup was first publicized, and JoJo said that it was a case of "right person, wrong time." But now in 2022, the couple is back together and happier than ever! In April, JoJo addressed the rumors that they'd reconciled and said , “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

@itsjojosiwa / Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

2. Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsEtm_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

A source told People , that the couple had recently been introduced by none other than Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The source also revealed that they're taking things slow and their relationship is in the "earlier stages." They also said, "Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ssfD_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

3. Hunter Shafer and Dominic Fike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koCX7_0gyA4U7c00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

Rumors about the two began at the beginning of the year when they were spotted together holding hands . Dominic recently told GQ , “Some people fall in love, like, fucking months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vrtf_0gyA4U7c00
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty

4. Chris Rock and Lake Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miG33_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

The couple were first spotted together Fourth of July weekend and an insider told People that they've only been dating for a few weeks. They also said, "It's a pretty new relationship. They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raYaF_0gyA4U7c00
Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL / / SplashNews.com

5. Chrishell Stause and G Flip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiGOK_0gyA4U7c00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Chrishell first went public with their relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion special. She said , "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician. It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAvb6_0gyA4U7c00
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Netflix

6. Lizzo and Myke Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEPEs_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

Lizzo recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and talked about her untraditional relationship with Myke. She said , "I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever. Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic — I think because there's the rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there's still rules. I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here fucking and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSjrp_0gyA4U7c00
Rolo, Gica, Sann / Roger / BACKGRID

7. Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkeAQ_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

A source revealed to People that Olivia and Zack have been seeing each other since February and that "they really like each other." Neither has opened up about the relationship publicly yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmMJU_0gyA4U7c00
Splash News

8. Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson

@irisapatow / instagram.com

Back in February, the couple went public on IG with posts for Valentine's Day. An insider shared that Iris and Ryder have known each other "for a while" — they grew up close by and went to the same school. Earlier this year, Iris told Drew Barrymore , "We have been together for a while. He's just been such a lovely angel in my life. It's very refreshing when you grow up — in high school and just dating around, I had my fair share of weirdos. So it's nice to come to somebody that just wants you to be happy. Seeing what can be healthy is really nice. It's very, very refreshing. He makes me very happy. I love him a lot."

@ mr.ryderrobinson / instagram.com

9. Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fczxg_0gyA4U7c00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans began speculating the two were dating for a while but they only went IG official on Valentine's Day this year. On her story, Rachel posted a clip of Josh captioned "Happy love day from me and mine."

Instagram: @rachelzegler

10. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZFwT_0gyA4U7c00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty

Back in 2017, the couple first announced they'd be separating after 17 years of marriage. However, in February of 2022, Ben shared that he and Christine rekindled their relationship during the pandemic. He said , "Over the course of time, it evolved. We’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAu54_0gyA4U7c00
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

11. Thomas Brodie Sangster and Talulah Riley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fhvs_0gyA4U7c00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari

While neither has said too much publicly about their relationship, Thomas did reveal that he and Talulah got togther after filming their series Pistol .

@miya_mizuno_stills / Instagram: @talulahrm

12. Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bp7kL_0gyA4U7c00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty

Earlier this year, Jacob shared that he and Peyton have been dating for "a while" and that he's never dated one of his costars before. He also shared , "We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

Instagram: @peytonlist

13. Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oLSS_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

Miley and Maxx first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing on New Year's Eve. While neither has commented on their potential relationship, a source did tell E! News , "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEfqm_0gyA4U7c00
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Gucci

14. Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIkJZ_0gyA4U7c00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for NYLON

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in Hayley's "For the Girls" music video and shared they've actually been together for about four years. On Becca's podcast, Scrubbing In , she explained what it was like to come out in a music video. She said, "I was prepared for anything and everything. I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted.”

Instagram: @beccatilley

15. Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7pDC_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

A source told E! News , "It's very new but she's really into him. They met through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends. Lili and Spencer spent the entire weekend together at Coachella and had a lot of fun." The source also added, "Lili has been spending a lot of time focusing on herself and Spencer has been the first person since her breakup that she's been really into. Everyone around her says she seems very happy right now and her friends think Spencer is great." Neither Lili or Spencer have commented on the relationship publicly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WkeX_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

16. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3jgM_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

Kaley and Tom went IG official back in May. In an interview, she explained that they actually met because they share the same manager. Kaley added , "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

Instagram: @kaleycuoco

17. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6VHe_0gyA4U7c00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaia and Austin first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together at the end of 2021, but they officially made their red carpet debut at W Magazine 's annual Best Performances party. They've since attended the Met Gala, and Cannes Film Festival together. Neither have commented publicly about their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AUUd_0gyA4U7c00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

18. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYXIO_0gyA4U7c00
Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile

Rebel publicly announced her relationship with Ramona back in June. She said , "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove." She also shared that they'd been set up by a mutual friend: "[My friend] had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!"

Instagram: @rebelwilson

19. Diddy and Yung Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgEKp_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

On the premiere episode of REVOLT's Caresha Please show, Diddy shared "I'm single. But I'm dating. I'm just taking my time with life." Then when Yung Miami asked him to explain what their deal was and he said, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times. We go to strip clubs, church." He continued, "You're authentically yourself and you're a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ei6h_0gyA4U7c00
GC Images / Getty

20. Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyeDN_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

Alexa and Tom seemingly debuted their relationship after they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon earlier this summer. Neither has said anything publicly about the relationship, but fans were quick to note that they were, in fact, kissing right behind Tom's ex, Sienna Miller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM4vo_0gyA4U7c00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty

21. Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb6T0_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

Rumors of the two began after they were spotted leaving Landon's concert in June. An insider shared , "They're seeing each other, and it's early stages." Neither have publicly commented about the relationship yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f28cM_0gyA4U7c00
Roba / PapCulture / BACKGRID

22. Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfuBz_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

The two have been spotted together several times, including Robert Pattinson's birthday party back in May. Neither have publicly commented on their relationship, but an eyewitness did tell Entertainment Tonight about a recent sighting: "Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan had dinner at Mother Wolf in Hollywood on Tuesday night with two older couples and a man. It seemed like a date night for Annabelle and Sebastian and they seemed comfortable and at ease with each other. At different points in the night, Sebastian put his hand on Annabelle's back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzDJK_0gyA4U7c00
Aris / BrosNYC / BACKGRID

23. Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYCJM_0gyA4U7c00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The couple first sparked rumors in the spring when they were spotted together in Central Park in NYC. About a month later in May, they made their red carpet debut at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala. A source told People , "Katie is having a great time with Bobby. He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl7nf_0gyA4U7c00
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for The Moth

24. And Demi Moore and Daniel Humm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFhWl_0gyA4U7c00
Getty Images

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship shortly after they were spotted sitting front row for the Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week. An insider told Us Weekly that they met through mutual friends and "clicked right away." The insider also said, "He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life... plus, they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure."

Instagram: @danielhumm

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Iris Apatow
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Person
Christine Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Hbo#Gq#Vanity Fair#Lake Bell Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy