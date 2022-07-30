24 Celebrity Couples Who Got Together In 2022 (So Far)

Related
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the […]
PETS・
11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Super Controversial Or Got Into Drama With Other Celebs
I never knew she commented on Kristen Bell's Instagram...
Ariana Grande Responded To A Commenter Who Told Her To "Remember" That She's A Singer
"I have actually never felt more at home in my voice."
RELATED PEOPLE
19 Celebs Who Are Actually So Much Older Than Their Younger Siblings Than I Thought
Frankie Jonas is actually SO much younger than the rest of the Jonas brothers.
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New NC-17 Rated Marilyn Monroe Film "Blonde" Is Already Facing A Lot Of Backlash
"How much longer does Marilyn Monroe need to be dehumanized?"
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Sharing Habits They Thought Were Normal Until Their Partner Saw Them
And I thought *I* had weird habits.
Here Are 11 Performances That Required CGI To Pull Off, And The Actors Behind Them Killed It
Imagine having to play a literal dragon.
Tell Us Which Guest Star On A TV Show Was A Major Scene Stealer
Reese Witherspoon on Friends was so iconic.
Here Are 13 New And Returning TV Shows You Absolutely Need To Be Watching This Month
I can't wait to make Season 3 of Never Have I Ever my entire personality.
After A Report Found She Was The Celebrity With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions, A Rep For Taylor Swift Responded
“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”
After Facing Backlash, JoJo Siwa Explained Why She Doesn't Like The Word "Lesbian" And It Makes Sense
"'Lesbian' is not a dirty word."
We Want To Know The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0