Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million

A rare crocodile fossil estimated to be 40 million years old is set to go under the hammer at an auction in Scotland.The Eocene specimen will be part of a private collection of natural history items to be auctioned at Glasgow auction house McTear’s next week.The collection of almost 200 pieces was assembled over a lifetime of collecting by a retired Highlands-based geologist, who does not wish to be named. It is estimated to fetch tens of thousands of pounds.The fossilised crocodilian (Plalaysuchus Petroleum), with a 92cm-long skeleton, was unearthed in China and is thought to be around 40 million...

