Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million

www.nbcnews.com
Related
Seventy-six-million-year-old dinosaur heads to auction
NEW YORK — A skeleton of one of history’s most ferocious predators is headed to auction in July. Sotheby’s announced that a fossilized Gorgosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, is set to be the highlight of the Natural History auction in New York later this month. The...
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
This is the only tropical rainforest located in the United States
The Caribbean National Forest of El YunquePhoto by Alessandro Cai (OliverZena); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. North America may be the last place anyone may think about when it comes to rainforests. However, the United States (U.S.) is home to a few rainforests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The oldest building in the world is made from the bones of dinosaurs
Fossil cabinPhoto by Penny Higgins from Williamson, NY, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The historic Fossil Cabin in Wyoming is said by some to be the oldest building in the world. However, it is only classified as the oldest building because it is constructed mostly from dinosaur fossils.
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
The Weather Channel
Customer Finds 100 Million-Year-Old Footprints Belonging to World’s Largest Dinosaur Species At a Restaurant in China!
Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a palaeontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month. On July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan (based in China’s...
The most expensive dinosaur bone in the world was discovered in the U.S.
The skull of Stan, the T.rexPhoto by Meridas (Vladimír Socha); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. A Tyrannosaurus rex fossil was found in the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota in 1987. It was excavated in 1992 to become the fifth most complete T.rex fossil discovered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
New Giant Dinosaur Discovery Reveals Why Many Prehistoric Carnivores Had Such Tiny Arms
Discovery provides insight into the evolution and anatomy of big, carnivorous dinosaurs. Researchers discovered a new huge, meat-eating dinosaur, dubbed Meraxes gigas. The new dinosaur provides fascinating clues about the evolution and biology of dinosaurs such as the Carcharodontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex—particularly, why these creatures had such large skulls and tiny arms.
Dinosaur footprints from more than 100 million years ago were accidentally discovered by customer eating at a restaurant in China
"Sauropod tracks are not rare in Sichuan Basin … but they are very rare[ly] found in restaurants in downtown," a paleontologist told The Washington Post.
ohmymag.co.uk
Never-seen-before skeleton of a giant dinosaur discovered in Argentina
After four years of excavations in Patagonia, north of Argentina, a team of scientists has announced the discovery of a new giant dinosaur. In 2012, a skull of over 1.20 meters was found. The skull was studied over several years and the results have now been published in the journal Current Biology.
40-million-year-old crocodile fossil could be snapped up for £15,000 at auction
A rare crocodile fossil estimated to be 40 million years old is set to go under the hammer at an auction in Scotland.The Eocene specimen will be part of a private collection of natural history items to be auctioned at Glasgow auction house McTear’s next week.The collection of almost 200 pieces was assembled over a lifetime of collecting by a retired Highlands-based geologist, who does not wish to be named. It is estimated to fetch tens of thousands of pounds.The fossilised crocodilian (Plalaysuchus Petroleum), with a 92cm-long skeleton, was unearthed in China and is thought to be around 40 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
Icelandair forgot a passenger's wheelchair on his way to New York, then did the same on his flight home to Denmark
The passenger said Icelandair never offered him any compensation after leaving him without his custom-fit wheelchair for five days.
Some Banana Boat sunscreen products recalled after benzene detected
Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen after the presence of benzene was found. According to a press release from Edgewell on Friday, the recall was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans. An internal review detected trace levels of benzene in the cans.
Footprints Belonging to Two Dinosaurs That Roamed the Sichuan Province Discovered Outside Chinese Diner
Imagine sitting down to eat in the courtyard of an outdoor restaurant and observing something out of the ordinary. In this case, a customer at a Chinese restaurant noticed what was later confirmed to be footprints belonging to two dinosaurs that roamed the Sichuan Province during the Cretaceous period.
Program reintroduces previously-believed extinct wood bison into the U.S.
A program in Alaska has been launched to reintroduce wood bison into the United States, as a herd was recently found in Canada. Up until the discovery, wood bison were declared extinct for decades. CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has more.
Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Chinese Restaurant
Dinosaurs aren’t on the menu at any contemporary restaurants — that would be a bizarre use of science — but a growing number of diners are discovering evidence of them as they eat their meals. A restaurant in the Sichuan province of China is the latest place where a customer correctly identified evidence of a dinosaur’s presence millions of years after the creatures in question walked the earth.
Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety
In the past hundred years, New York has recorded 13 shark bites. Five of those happened just this year. Shark sightings have increased this summer and many have even washed up on the shores of popular beaches. While none of the bites were fatal, New York Governor Kathy Hochul increased patrols from land, air and sea. Biologist Chris Scott said it’s not necessarily more sharks but an overall increase in fish they eat moving closer to shore, thanks to conservation.July 29, 2022.
NBC News
423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1