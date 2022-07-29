ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Skeleton#Earth#Million Years Ago#Sotheby
scitechdaily.com

New Giant Dinosaur Discovery Reveals Why Many Prehistoric Carnivores Had Such Tiny Arms

Discovery provides insight into the evolution and anatomy of big, carnivorous dinosaurs. Researchers discovered a new huge, meat-eating dinosaur, dubbed Meraxes gigas. The new dinosaur provides fascinating clues about the evolution and biology of dinosaurs such as the Carcharodontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex—particularly, why these creatures had such large skulls and tiny arms.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Never-seen-before skeleton of a giant dinosaur discovered in Argentina

After four years of excavations in Patagonia, north of Argentina, a team of scientists has announced the discovery of a new giant dinosaur. In 2012, a skull of over 1.20 meters was found. The skull was studied over several years and the results have now been published in the journal Current Biology.
SCIENCE
The Independent

40-million-year-old crocodile fossil could be snapped up for £15,000 at auction

A rare crocodile fossil estimated to be 40 million years old is set to go under the hammer at an auction in Scotland.The Eocene specimen will be part of a private collection of natural history items to be auctioned at Glasgow auction house McTear’s next week.The collection of almost 200 pieces was assembled over a lifetime of collecting by a retired Highlands-based geologist, who does not wish to be named. It is estimated to fetch tens of thousands of pounds.The fossilised crocodilian (Plalaysuchus Petroleum), with a 92cm-long skeleton, was unearthed in China and is thought to be around 40 million...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC News

Some Banana Boat sunscreen products recalled after benzene detected

Edgewell Personal Care Company announced that it has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen after the presence of benzene was found. According to a press release from Edgewell on Friday, the recall was issued for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans. An internal review detected trace levels of benzene in the cans.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Chinese Restaurant

Dinosaurs aren’t on the menu at any contemporary restaurants — that would be a bizarre use of science — but a growing number of diners are discovering evidence of them as they eat their meals. A restaurant in the Sichuan province of China is the latest place where a customer correctly identified evidence of a dinosaur’s presence millions of years after the creatures in question walked the earth.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety

In the past hundred years, New York has recorded 13 shark bites. Five of those happened just this year. Shark sightings have increased this summer and many have even washed up on the shores of popular beaches. While none of the bites were fatal, New York Governor Kathy Hochul increased patrols from land, air and sea. Biologist Chris Scott said it’s not necessarily more sharks but an overall increase in fish they eat moving closer to shore, thanks to conservation.July 29, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

NBC News

423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy