New Affordable Housing Units Come to D.C.’s Ward 7

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined members of her administration, community leaders and city residents this week to cut the ribbon on two affordable housing communities in Ward 7.

The affordable housing communities located in the Deanwood neighborhood — Providence Place and the Strand Residences — will together bring 179 new units to the area.

Providence Place is a 93-unit community with a mix of family-sized apartments built on land owned by the Progressive National Baptist Convention while the Strand Residences will have 86 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments.

Bowser on Thursday presided over ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the two affordable housing communities, which will provide 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7.

The project is partly funded by the D.C. Office for Planning and Economic Development, with $11.7 million earmarked for Providence Place and $15.6 million for the Strand Residences.

The city government’s New Communities Initiative funded 63 of the 179 affordable units.

Residents of nearby Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings will have priority for 35 units at Providence Place and 28 at the Strand Residences, city officials said. The income level for those units is $42,960 for a family of four.

The other 116 units from both projects are available to households earning $85,380 for a family of four.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Lincoln Heights#Providence Place#Deanwood#New Communities
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

