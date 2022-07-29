ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State disciplines health care providers

wa.gov
 4 days ago
doh.wa.gov

nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee to rescind 12 emergency decrees related to COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that he will rescind 12 decrees under his COVID-19 emergency authority, saying they are no longer needed in response to the pandemic. The proclamations are related to certain health care facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and health care professionals, of which flexibility was made to statutes related to training, testing and the certification of various health care workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday. Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington. These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and...
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force issues first report

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report today, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in services and response to violence against Indigenous people. The 25-member Task Force is facilitated by the Attorney General’s Office....
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Campaign 2022: What you need to know about major August primary races in Washington

Ballots for the August 2022 primary election are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a handful of high-profile races hanging in the balance across Washington state. Washington Senator Patty Murray has her sights set on a sixth term, having spent nearly 30 years in the role after first stepping into the role in 1993. Despite her lengthy tenure, she believes that she has plenty to accomplish.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Primary Prep: A preview of some of Washington state 2022 top races

Are we in for a Red Wave in the 2022 mid-term election? Or will Americans firmly opposed to MAGA politics of former President Donald Trump and his supporters go blue in an attempt to keep such ideology at bay? Perhaps the sagging approval numbers for President Joe Biden will drag other Democrats down. Where does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision factor into the election? Or gun control with the post-pandemic return of mass shootings?
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Washington primary election on Tuesday; What to expect

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State will hold what some political observers call a ‘jungle primary’ free-for-all on Tuesday. There are no Democratic or Republican primary ballots. All candidates are on the same ballot and the top two—regardless of political affiliation—move on the general election in November.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University

SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

Rising temperatures will shift timing of water availability, amplifying vulnerabilities in Columbia River Basin over next 20 years

COLUMBIA RIVER BASIN – — Anticipated future shifts in water supply and water demands will combine to create potential vulnerabilities related to water availability across many areas of eastern Washington, according to anew report from the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State University, and the State of Washington Water Research Center.
WASHINGTON STATE

