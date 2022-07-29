State disciplines health care providers

doh.wa.gov
These 8 Washington counties should wear masks indoors, CDC says
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday rescinded 12 COVID-19 emergency proclamations that he said are no longer needed to respond to the pandemic, but the virus is still impacting people across the state.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Inslee to rescind 12 emergency decrees related to COVID-19
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that he will rescind 12 decrees under his COVID-19 emergency authority, saying they are no longer needed in response to the pandemic. The proclamations are related to certain health care facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and health care professionals, of which flexibility was made to statutes related to training, testing and the certification of various health care workers.
Tri-Cities hospitals treating more patients for COVID. What experts say about masks
UW Medicine doctor says this may be one of the largest surges of the whole pandemic.
kptv.com
Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders
OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday. Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington. These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and...
wa.gov
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force issues first report
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report today, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in services and response to violence against Indigenous people. The 25-member Task Force is facilitated by the Attorney General’s Office....
Stimulus funds available for renters in Washington
money in handPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
Seattle Pacific University Suing Ferguson Over Probe Into Hiring Practices
Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church, has filed a lawsuit against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson claiming that his inquiry into University hiring practices violates its free exercise of religion. “SPU believes the attorney general’s office has targeted the university because of its...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Campaign 2022: What you need to know about major August primary races in Washington
Ballots for the August 2022 primary election are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with a handful of high-profile races hanging in the balance across Washington state. Washington Senator Patty Murray has her sights set on a sixth term, having spent nearly 30 years in the role after first stepping into the role in 1993. Despite her lengthy tenure, she believes that she has plenty to accomplish.
Cold case unit proposed in AG’s office to investigate missing and murdered indigenous people
The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report on Monday, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in response when it comes to violence committed against indigenous people. The task force comprises 25 people and is facilitated by the...
Primary Prep: A preview of some of Washington state 2022 top races
Are we in for a Red Wave in the 2022 mid-term election? Or will Americans firmly opposed to MAGA politics of former President Donald Trump and his supporters go blue in an attempt to keep such ideology at bay? Perhaps the sagging approval numbers for President Joe Biden will drag other Democrats down. Where does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision factor into the election? Or gun control with the post-pandemic return of mass shootings?
wa.gov
Attorney General opposes rate increase requests by Puget Sound Energy, Avista
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Public Counsel Unit is challenging rate increases proposed by Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Avista Corporation in testimony filed with the Utilities & Transportation Commission (UTC). Regulated utilities such as PSE and Avista are allowed to impose rate increases on customers that...
q13fox.com
Washington primary election on Tuesday; What to expect
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State will hold what some political observers call a ‘jungle primary’ free-for-all on Tuesday. There are no Democratic or Republican primary ballots. All candidates are on the same ballot and the top two—regardless of political affiliation—move on the general election in November.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
nbcrightnow.com
State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University
SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
Seattle Pacific University files lawsuit as AG investigates policy prohibiting staff from same-sex activity
SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday his office had opened an investigation into whether a Seattle Pacific University (SPU) policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination. In response, SPU filed a lawsuit with religious liberty nonprofit Becket Law.
wa.gov
Rising temperatures will shift timing of water availability, amplifying vulnerabilities in Columbia River Basin over next 20 years
COLUMBIA RIVER BASIN – — Anticipated future shifts in water supply and water demands will combine to create potential vulnerabilities related to water availability across many areas of eastern Washington, according to anew report from the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State University, and the State of Washington Water Research Center.
