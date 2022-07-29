ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson’s $193M Contract Reportedly Includes A Weight Clause That Could Cost Him Millions

By Alex Zephyr
92Q
92Q
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdrR2_0gyA1NIO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdTKF_0gyA1NIO00

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Z ion Williamson recently signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max contract with the New Orleans Pelicans , and the deal reportedly comes with escalators that can possibly net the power forward as much as $231 million. But if Williamson expects to get his money up as high as it can, then he’ll have to keep his weight down as much as it can.

According to unnamed sources, “Williamson’s contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal,” as Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported. “The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.”

Williamson entered the NBA in the 2019 season, but a series of injuries (generally attributed to his ever-increasing weight) have kept the star out of play for the majority of his career thus far. He only played 85 out of a possible 164 regular season games through his first two years, and he spent all of last year on the bench. Williamson’s weight supposedly ballooned as high as 330 pounds during his time away from the court, too.

The Pelicans may be incentivizing their franchise player to manage the scale better and maximize his output in The Big Easy. And Williamson looked the most ripped he has in a while based on the ad for his new sneaker, the Jordan Zion 2 . But sports commentators Charles Barkley and Shannon Sharpe have expressed serious doubt that Williamson will be able to stay in playing shape.

Last November, Barkley poked fun at Williamson’s size . The retired NBA legend said the Pels forward looked like he was “eating good in New Orleans” and that Williamson is what would happen if he and Inside The NBA host Shaquille O’Neal “had a baby.”

And this past April, Sharpe was “unimpressed” with video of Williamson performing impressive pregame dunks, particularly as the Pelicans missed the postseason for their third year in a row. “If I’m [Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations] David Griffin,” he said on UNDISPUTED , “I’m like, “Shut this down!’”

See Also:

Not Cool: Charles Barkley Ridicules Zion Williamson’s Weight On ‘Inside The NBA’ [Video]

Zion Williamson’s Family Reportedly Fed Up With the New Orleans Pelicans, #NBATwitter Reacts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

NBA YoungBoy Fans Divided After Mocking Jay DaYoungan's Death Online

Jay DaYoungan's death has surprised the hip-hop community because of his tragic demise. It was only recently that more details emerged on his death, he was ambushed by five gunmen, leaving him with fatal injuries and his father heavily wounded. Since his death, last Wednesday, Jul. 27, 2022, tributes to...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News

The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he will return. Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp. "Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
92Q

92Q

72
Followers
399
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy