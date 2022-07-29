Chris Rock Says ‘He’s Not A Victim’ After Will Smith Slap, Smith Apologizes Again

The Will Smith / Chris Rock slap appears to have legs still more than four months after the moment rocked Hollywood and became one of the most talked about scenes in Oscars history.

At a recent show in New Jersey, Rock finally opened up on stage about the infamous slap , saying he “wasn’t a victim” and jokingly referred to the Academy Award-winner as “Suge Smith.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said, adding, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf*cka. But I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Meanwhile, Smith formally apologized to Rock on Friday (July 29) in a lengthy video posted to YouTube and other social media channels.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” Will said. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and family, particularly Tony.

“So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother; I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris’s younger brother]. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable,” Smith said.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle & A Live Goat Surprise Audience At Chris Rock & Kevin Hart’s NYC Show

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”