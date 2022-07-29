5 Natural Paw Balms Your (Literally) Hot Dog Needs This Summer

You’ve heard the saying: all things in moderation. Well, there are exceptions to every rule. In this case, the exception is kittens. You can never have too many of those. In fact, experts agree that two kittens are better than one — and even three is within the bounds of reason. That’s right; it’s better to adopt a couple of kittens rather than an individual kitten. Caring for a pair of kittens can be less work in many ways than having a single kitten, and far better for the felines involved. And that third kitten will not add much to the workload, so again, no issue with moderation there. It’s hard, if not impossible, to overload on kittens.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO