Nonprofit News: August Edition
• After postponing almost a full year from its original projected opening date, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is now set to reopen in spring of 2023. (Meet AMFA curator Dr. Catherine Walworth here.) • Also in early 2023, a new UAMS Health Specialty Center will open in Premier...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Business is Blooming
There are few things more traditional than flowers for special occasions. What would a wedding be, for example, without a bridal bouquet or decorative, floral arrangements?. While flowers commemorate the traditional events and major moments of our lives, a handful of Little Rock artists are taking a decidedly avant-garde view of florals and what they mean to the people they touch.
Leiva’s Coffee Announces New Location, Hiring Event
Leiva’s Coffee has opened a new location in Little Rock, as the coffee shop announced on its Instagram. The newest location is inside of Aloft WLR Hotel, located at 716 Rahling Rd. Open from 6:00 a.m. – noon every day of the week, Leiva’s Coffee will be hosting a...
Let’s Get Creative: 8 Places to Take an Art Class in the Metro
Art education isn’t just for the kids. Keep the creativity flowing by stretching your artistic muscles and trying your hand at a new-to-you craft in one of the metro's many art classes and workshops. There are plenty of local options to inspire a new hobby, learn a new skill...
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy
In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
Important Information from Entergy
PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group Highlights the Benefits of Hiring Reliable Asphalt Paving Contractors
Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the agency shared the benefits of hiring reliable asphalt paving contractors. North Little Rock, AR – July 30, 2022 – In a website post, Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group has highlighted the importance of hiring a reliable asphalt paving company Little Rock.
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
The August Edit: Art in Action
The arts play a leading role in the stories we share in Soirée, and honestly, in what makes Little Rock Little Rock. Since 2018, August has become our issue most dedicated to the topic, all starting with our Natural State of the Art annual gallery guide. But as great...
Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022
In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
Day in Little Rock: On the Prowl
In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Gwen Moritz. Take it away, Gwen. It's been probably 15 years since...
Mayflower schools prepare for a 4-day school week
Mondays in Mayflower classrooms will stay quiet as the district makes the switch to a four-day school week.
Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock
Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
The 6 Things You Need for Your Next Summer Picnic
Good friends and good food? Count us in. It may be hot outside, but that doesn’t mean we’ll pass up the opportunity for al fresco dining. (Besides, that’s what portable fans are for.) With these six essentials, we’re packing up the fun for a party to go....
Best Pizza Places in Hot Springs, Arkansas
When in town for a visit, one of the top things to do is try a slice of the town’s famous pizza. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best places to get a slice of Hot Springs’ famous pizza. From Rod’s Pizza Cellar to Beano’s Pizzeria, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, we can’t forget about the local legend of Rod’s Pizza Cellar!
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
