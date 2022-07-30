ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

4 teens hospitalized following south Miami-Dade shooting

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Four teens shot, hospitalized in SW Miami-Dade 02:00

GOULDS – Four teens have been hospitalized following a shooting in south Miami-Dade early Friday evening.

The shooting happened at 108 Avenue and SW 206 Street just after 5 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade PD, a 15-year-old was leaving the west side of the Cutler Manor complex when someone, or some people, opened fire.

"Four teenagers could have died... all because someone wanted to open fire," said Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The teen was struck in the buttocks, while three other teens in the complex were also hit.

Another 15-year-old was hit in the upper torso. Two 13-year-olds were hit in the lower extremities.

All four victims were rushed to the nearest trauma center. The teen shot in the upper torso was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, where they are listed in critical but stable condition. The other three are listed in stable condition.

Romania Dukes, who lost her son De'Michael Dukes to a stray bullet in the same complex eight years ago, is with Mothers Fighting for Action. Fed up with the violence, she spoke out Friday night.

"This has to stop. How many more kids have to get shot? How many more kids have to die, before you guys get it?" said Dukes. "Enough is enough, you have to speak up."

If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBS4's Gabrielle Arzola contributed to this report.

