Art & Art History Faculty Teach Students at Community Day

Art & Art History Summer Faculty Accolades 2022
This summer, Dr. Jennifer M. Feltman presented papers (virtually) at two international conferences. In May, at Kalamazoo, Michigan’s 57th Annual International Congress on Medieval Studies, she presented “Visualizing Time: Analyzing and Documenting Layers of Polychromy on the Last Judgment Portal of Notre-Dame.” In July, at the International Medieval Congress 2022, hosted by the University of Leeds, Leeds, UK, she presented “The Post-Medieval Life of the Last Judgment Portal Sculptures at Reims Cathedral.”
