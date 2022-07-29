New on the Menu: Brown rice mousse, low-waste lobster and mackerel in fish sauce caramel

www.restaurant-hospitality.com
Grilled Lamb Chops with Herby Yogurt Sauce
Stir together yogurt, shallot, salt, and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Measure 1 cup of the mixture into a large ziplock plastic bag. Cover and refrigerate remaining 1/2 cup yogurt mixture until ready to use. Add lamb chops to ziplock bag; seal bag, and turn to coat lamb in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Coconut curry and peppered tofu: Riaz Phillips’ vegan Jamaican recipes
There’s lots I crave about Jamaican food, beyond jerk and curried meat. At cook shops, tucked away in shopping plazas, on highway roadsides and up in the hills, the Rastafari and Seventh-Day Adventists alike serve a rotating daily feast of plant-based dishes that celebrate the island’s fresh produce, from leafy greens to starchy roots and bright fruits, combined with local herbs and spices.
How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building
On Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit, former TV detective Charles (Steve Martin), down-on-his-luck theater producer Oliver (Martin Short) and reticent artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate a death in their sprawling Manhattan co-op while recording a true-crime podcast about the case. As the neighbors-turned-friends uncover clues, they also...
Homestyle Chunky Beef and Mushroom Pie
A homestyle version of the Aussie pie, filled with rich beef, mushrooms, and delicious gravy. Aussies are “fair dinkum” (very serious) about the importance of pies. These savory meat (and veg) filled pockets of flaky pastry are synonymous with Australian culture and form a distinctive part of our knockabout and relaxed national image.
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs
"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 4 ears fresh corn, shucked. 2 tablespoons peanut...
Roll Yourself Some Tuna Rice Balls for the Perfect Summer Snack
Finding something quick, cheap, and healthful to eat is not an easy feat. I’m a big fan of canned tuna fish because it checks all these boxes, and that’s why I always make sure to have a few cans in my cupboard. Even our most cherished chefs share this sentiment, as you can see by Ina Garten’s ultimate tuna melt recipe and Martha Stewart’s favorite tuna salad.
Halloumi-and-Vegetable Skewers with Pomegranate-Tahini Sauce
Whisk together tahini, oil, 5 tablespoons orange juice, pomegranate molasses, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl until emulsified and smooth. Measure 1/2 cup sauce into a small bowl; cover and store in refrigerator until ready to use or up to 5 days. Thread bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and Halloumi evenly onto wooden skewers. Place skewers on a large baking sheet, and brush evenly with remaining sauce (about 1/2 cup) in medium bowl. Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Three delicious and easy student recipes: baked gnocchi, loaded vegan nachos and chutney chicken
If it’s your turn to cook for your new university housemates or friends, you can’t go wrong with one of these simple-to-make recipes
