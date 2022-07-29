Men's Basketball: Former Bulldog Marcellus Garrick Signs Pro Contract in Argentina

athletics.hancockcollege.edu
Brett Frood of Stewart-Haas Racing Takes Over as NLL Commissioner
Click here to read the full article. Brett Frood, the president of NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing, has been hired as the next commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. The prominent racing executive is tasked with bringing a fresh perspective ahead of the NLL’s 36th season. “My [immediate] priorities are to foster relationships with the stakeholders, players and owners,” Frood said in a phone interview. “I want to create a culture that is forged with collaboration and transparency. After that, we’ll get to the nuts and bolts of what’s going to grow this league—focusing on enterprise value and looking at the commercial ecosystem...
Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. Pittsburgh also sent right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to St. Louis. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2 million, one-year deal with the Pirates last fall intent on re-establishing himself as a starter after spending most of the last two seasons working out of the bullpen with multiple clubs. Quintana delivered, going 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts with Pittsburgh, including 5 2/3 shutout innings last week against Philadelphia. Quintana’s reward is jumping from the last-place Pirates to a pennant race. The Cardinals are three games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and one game out of the final wild-card spot.
