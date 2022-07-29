Panthers' Robbie Anderson explains why he changed the spelling of his first name

ng-sportingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene Heslop
Related
Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ secret weapon Russell Gage foreshadowing greatness
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the NFL today. They just added Julio Jones to a team that already boasts the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the roster. Opposing defenses will surely have a hard time defending all three of these receivers during the season.
Mitchell Trubisky on Steelers QB competition: 'Coach Tomlin is very transparent about the situation'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky the man to beat in the quarterback competition also involving first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph. Trubisky has been atop the depth chart since he signed with the...
Yardbarker
New York Jets GM Joe Douglas has minimized wasted cap space
The New York Jets currently have the least amount of dead cap space in the NFL per Over The Cap. Joe Douglas has done an exceptional job of not allowing money to go to waste. Currently, the Jets have just $2.1 million in dead money. The closest to the Jets happens to be the Los Angeles Chargers with $3.7 million. In terms of the team with the most, the Atlanta Falcons have $63.2 million, a whopping difference of over $60 million from the Jets.
Yardbarker
New York Jets Training Camp Day 4: News, updates, quotes, and more
The 2022 New York Jets completed their fourth day of training camp Saturday early in the afternoon. It was the first practice of the summer fans were in attendance for. The Jets are off today and back at it again tomorrow, which will be the first padded practice of camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Early Takeaways from Jets Training Camp: Defense
The long wait for late July is finally over. After an eventful, celebrated offseason, returning players, new free agents, and draft picks all take the field to play football together for the first time. As a disclaimer, nothing from these first few days is a sure sign of things to come for the season… But here are some early takeaways for the defense from Jets training camp week one.
Yardbarker
Bucs C Ryan Jensen (knee) to miss 'months'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen will miss "months" with a knee injury he sustained in practice, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday. Jensen was carted off the practice field with the knee injury at training camp on Thursday morning. "We don't know the severity of it per se, but I...
RELATED PEOPLE
What will NY Jets DL John Franklin-Myers’ EDGE/DT split be?
Trying to pinpoint how the New York Jets will use John Franklin-Myers. One of the primary reasons that Joe Douglas and the New York Jets re-signed John Franklin-Myers to a four-year, $55 million contract extension is his versatility. At 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Franklin-Myers lands in the “tweener” range, where he is just big enough to play defensive tackle and just small enough to play on the edge.
Scenes from NY Jets’ first open practice: Fans’ energy is palpable
New York Jets fans bring the noise at team’s first open training camp practice. On Saturday, the New York Jets welcomed fans into Florham Park for the first open practice of training camp, marking the first time that Jets fans have been able to watch their team in person since Joe Douglas‘s critically-acclaimed offseason.
Comments / 0