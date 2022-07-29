ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Robbie Anderson explains why he changed the spelling of his first name

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas has minimized wasted cap space

The New York Jets currently have the least amount of dead cap space in the NFL per Over The Cap. Joe Douglas has done an exceptional job of not allowing money to go to waste. Currently, the Jets have just $2.1 million in dead money. The closest to the Jets happens to be the Los Angeles Chargers with $3.7 million. In terms of the team with the most, the Atlanta Falcons have $63.2 million, a whopping difference of over $60 million from the Jets.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets Training Camp Day 4: News, updates, quotes, and more

The 2022 New York Jets completed their fourth day of training camp Saturday early in the afternoon. It was the first practice of the summer fans were in attendance for. The Jets are off today and back at it again tomorrow, which will be the first padded practice of camp.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
ClutchPoints

Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason

The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Early Takeaways from Jets Training Camp: Defense

The long wait for late July is finally over. After an eventful, celebrated offseason, returning players, new free agents, and draft picks all take the field to play football together for the first time. As a disclaimer, nothing from these first few days is a sure sign of things to come for the season… But here are some early takeaways for the defense from Jets training camp week one.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs C Ryan Jensen (knee) to miss 'months'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen will miss "months" with a knee injury he sustained in practice, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday. Jensen was carted off the practice field with the knee injury at training camp on Thursday morning. "We don't know the severity of it per se, but I...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Anderson
Jets X-Factor

What will NY Jets DL John Franklin-Myers’ EDGE/DT split be?

Trying to pinpoint how the New York Jets will use John Franklin-Myers. One of the primary reasons that Joe Douglas and the New York Jets re-signed John Franklin-Myers to a four-year, $55 million contract extension is his versatility. At 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Franklin-Myers lands in the “tweener” range, where he is just big enough to play defensive tackle and just small enough to play on the edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy