Panthers' Robbie Anderson explains why he changed the spelling of his first name

The New York Jets currently have the least amount of dead cap space in the NFL per Over The Cap. Joe Douglas has done an exceptional job of not allowing money to go to waste. Currently, the Jets have just $2.1 million in dead money. The closest to the Jets happens to be the Los Angeles Chargers with $3.7 million. In terms of the team with the most, the Atlanta Falcons have $63.2 million, a whopping difference of over $60 million from the Jets.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO