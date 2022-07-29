Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

www.foxsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie Morgan
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse imagesDon Johnson
Related
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Watch: Evan McPherson Kicks 65-Yard Field Goal at Bengals Practice
The second-year kicker continues to impress
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Specific criticism of Black quarterbacks 'weird'
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said he read about the study clause inserted into Kyler Murray's contract and heard the criticism of his own play and that of other Black quarterbacks. Mahomes said he wouldn't go as far as to say Black quarterbacks are evaluated differently than their white...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice
The Bengals had 28,283 fans in attendance on Saturday
FOX Sports
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bet on one of these 10 players to win NFL MVP
Football is officially back, baby! And when it comes to gambling, NFL MVP is one of the most fun futures bets you can make. If you don't mind tying up some of your bankroll for a little while, I can help you dig through the numbers. You should be able to narrow down who you want to throw money on based on one factor — the quarterback position.
'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims
"I told (the Cowboys staff) I've got a birthday coming up here real quick and I don't have time to have a bad time," Jones said. "It ain't on my schedule."
FOX Sports
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension announcement date reportedly revealed
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly going to have an answer very soon regarding the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is expected to notify the team of Watson’s suspension length on Monday, according to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson. “I’m told relevant...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt used to tell his son, Clark, that his favorite place on the planet was Arrowhead Stadium. If it's up to the current chairman, the club will be there long into the future. During his annual trip to training camp, Clark...
Jacksonville Jaguars cut rookie Andrew Mevis after disastrous camp, ball hit ex-NFL coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the 2022 NFL season hoping to reverse years of disastrous results. Unfortunately for rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An updated look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class
Auburn's class may currently be small, but the quality is certainly there.
LISTEN: Ken Dorsey is "not trying to mess with the Bills offensive identity"
Ken Dorsey joined Howard Simon and Jeremy White this morning on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” to discuss his new role as Bills offensive coordinator, and the pressure/expectations he faces heading into the 2022 NFL Season
FOX Sports
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
FOX Sports
Jets' first-round trio passing early tests in training camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner was relaxing on the plane ride from the NFL draft in Las Vegas to his new playing home in New Jersey when the magnitude of what was happening really started to sink in. The former Cincinnati cornerback was the No. 4 overall...
Comments / 0