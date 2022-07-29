Vikings Okey Doke Jared Allen with Ring of Honor Surprise

www.vikings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts
This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
C.J. Ham: More than just a fullback
Former Augustana great C.J. Ham has gone from an undrafted free agent out of college just hoping to get a shot at the NFL to one of the Minnesota Vikings most tenured veterans. His impact on the team goes well beyond the football field.
Vikings Tight End Underwent Surgery On Tuesday
Irv Smith Jr. suffered a setback on his road back to the field, but it might not derail his comeback. The Minnesota Vikings tight end, who missed all of 2021 recovering from a meniscus injury, left Monday's practice with an undisclosed ailment. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith underwent thumb...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leftover notes from Vikings' first padded training camp practice
The pads came on for the very first time to kick-start the second week of training camp practice for the Minnesota Vikings, and things were certainly more physical than what we saw from the team on Saturday. This was the first real practice to get a sense of where players...
Yardbarker
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. undergoes thumb surgery
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery Tuesday but still is expected to be available for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Smith was injured in practice Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Smith, 23, was a second-round draft pick by the...
Shannon Sharpe Names Biggest Trade In Sports History
On Wednesday's "Undisputed" Pro Football Hall of Famer and FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe talked the biggest trade in sports history with partner Skip Bayless. His answer: Skip's Cowboys dealing Herschel Walker. “It has got to be the Herschel Walker trade," Sharpe explained. "The Dallas Cowboys got 5 players and 6...
NFL・
Comments / 0