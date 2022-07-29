ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Housing costs out of reach for too many

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
ctnewsjunkie.com

Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes

Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

New housing permits in CT up by 18 percent in first half of 2022

New housing permits in Connecticut increased by 17.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. Connecticut communities issued permits for 394 new housing units in June, bringing the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
nypressnews.com

Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Virgin Galactic planning an astronaut campus in New Mexico

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic announced Tuesday that it's planning to build an astronaut campus and training facility in southern New Mexico. Company officials said in a statement that it has secured land for the facility outside Truth or Consequences near the...
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Drought conditions impacting the state

(WTNH) – From wildfires out west to lower lake and river levels here in Connecticut. Drought conditions are creating and could cause some very serious problems. Your state government is set to take action. The state is watching the drought situation very closely. The Undersecretary of the Office of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut FMLA Revisions Under Review

Employers can expect more clarity on Connecticut’s updated FMLA law in the coming weeks, after a recent review by the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee. Although employed individuals in the state have been paying into the system since 2021, employees were unable to use the benefits of the program until Jan. 1, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat

Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days. The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

