All-Time Great Sports Movie Being Shown On The Blue Tonight At BSU

Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs!
On your mark, get set, SWIM! The Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County returns to Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 14!. Have you ever wondered what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself during the 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk!
Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?
Did Oscar-Winning actor Will Smith just buy a home in Boise? We can't confirm it, but it's looking like it's possible. The King Richard actor's name has come up in whispers in the wind involving this massive Boise mansion. It's certainly an ideal spot for Hollywood royalty. Let's get to the bottom of this unconfirmed rumor.
Boise’s Intense Heatwave May Break 88 Year Record
Idaho Statesmen says, "The National Weather Service predicts 104 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 106 on Sunday. A temperature of 104 would equal the all-time high for July 29, which was set in 1934, and is close to the all-time high for July 30, which was set in 2003."
KIVI-TV
Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho
More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
Changes on the horizon for the expert wave at the Boise Whitewater Park
In the summer of 2019, the City of Boise opened phase two of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Whitewater Park, but three years later the expert wave still doesn't work right.
What Happened to the Iconic Highlands Hollow Brewhouse in Boise?
If you love craft beer, you certainly live in the right part of Idaho. Over the last decade, the number of microbreweries in Boise has exploded. There’s something unique and special about each of them, but only one can say they’re the oldest microbrewery in the city. Only...
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
boisedev.com
Worldwide radio host broadcasts the rock classics – from his Boise home
People in Idaho go wild any time a celebrity comes through the area. But did you know one “celebrity” calls Boise home, permanently?. His name may not ring a bell for all, but if you’re a fan of names like Frank Sinatra or Ella Fitzgerald, there’s a good chance you already know all about the host of Martini in the Morning.
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Boise’s Top Trending Google Searches Surprised Us! [50+ pics]
Boise's top trending Google searches aren't what we expected. Ever wonder what your neighbors, coworkers, family and friends are Googling in and around Boise?. We set our sights on finding out. It was a tedious and time-consuming journey, but the results were absolutely worth it! Check out Boise's top trending searches of 2022 so far! We've compiled a Google graphic gallery of more than 50 of Boise's most interesting, boring, borderline shocking, and curious Google searches for a "things that make ya' go, hmm..." experience! And remember, when in doubt, just Google-it, Boise! All of it.
Idaho State Journal
Gilbert: Idaho is awash with cash, use it
With Idaho bursting at the seams with money — a whopping $1.3 billion surplus — you know there will be a long list of people lining up for the windfall cash. Terry Gilbert of Boise, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, plans to elbow his way to the front of the line if elected. He’s already making his pitch.
Idaho Media Fires Back At Boise Based Conservative Think Tank
The Idaho Freedom Foundation must be doing something right. The nonprofit conservative think tank has not only gained the attention of Idaho's largest news outlet, KTVB, but now a story attacking its motives and credibility in the Idaho Press. If you're involved in Idaho politics, you're familiar with the Idaho...
12 Boise Restaurants Perfect for Your Next Business Lunch!
Sometimes the way to a prospective client's account is through their stomach!. The pro's know a delicious meal coupled with drinks and alluring ambience can transform an intense meeting into an absolute joy. Before you book your next working lunch, consider these tried-and-true tips for selecting the right one!. Food....
Boise author set to release new novel
BOISE, Idaho — It's a sweeping, near-future, dystopian epic of biblical proportions involving, war, politics, religious fanaticism, natural disasters and a mysterious set of wings that appear on the main character. Boise author Alan Heathcock's second book, his first novel, "40", comes out Tuesday August 2. In the synopsis,...
Is Idaho The Latest Victim Of Global Warming?
If you somehow didn't notice, it was hot in Idaho this weekend. Really hot. Have you felt like summer in Idaho this year has been warmer than normal? Are you having to drink extra White Claws just to stay cool? We get it. And you're not wrong. Places all over...
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
‘Boise is One of the Biggest Housing Bubbles In America’
Unlike last year, the Boise housing market has seen massive price reductions. "Home sales are down 31% in Boise," Real estate consultant/YouTuber Nic Gerli shared with his online audience. He continued his prediction that Boise is one of the largest real estate bubbles in the country. Gerlie says one of the reasons for the housing decline is the economic uncertainty of what's happening in California.
