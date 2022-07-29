Odessa Animal Shelter - Parking

odessapd.com
cbs7.com
Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry had to make emergency repairs to their facilities that could have affected thousands of people. Late Wednesday evening the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry main walk-in freezer broke, suddenly about two months’ worth of food was in jeopardy of spoiling, leaving many in the community without a home-cooked meal.
Local barbershop to give free haircuts and school supplies
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Fade City Barbershop is back at it again with its annual Back to School Drive! The Back to School Drive will be held from 10 am to 3 pm today and will take place at 1512 N Grant Ave Odessa, TX. The local business is known in the community for giving back […]
5 Of The Best Date Night Restaurants In Midland
Sometimes you just need a break. Break from work, from the kids, from whatever it is you do on a daily basis. A little breather to break the monotony of your routine. This calls for a date night! Grab your husband/wife, boyfriend/girlfriend and just the two of you have a nice dinner together, enjoy each other's company, maybe a cocktail, a glass of wine, and some alone time.
Delicious! 25 West Texas Restaurants You Must Try Before Summer Ends!
Sometimes you get tired of the same old same old and by that, I mean your cooking in your kitchen at the casa. Am I right? I am the chef in my household, and I use that term lightly, especially during the summer, a girl gets tired of cooking. I want to eat out every now and then but then that gets old too sometimes. We're never happy. lol.
Odessa woman rescues kitten stuck in pipe
ODESSA, (KMID/KPEJ) – Evelyn Cephus was walking around her apartment complex this week when she heard the faintest meowing near by. She followed the noise and found a 4-week-old kitten stuck inside a pipe. She posted it to Facebook and soon dozens of people were willing to help. Cephus said she found a kitten stuck […]
Midland family to hold mini-golf fundraiser for drowning victim
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year. The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds […]
New Shopping Strip In Midland Has 2 New Stores Set To Open!
Welcome to the neighborhood. That neighborhood would be the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. A new shopping strip has been built and from the looks of it, 2 new locations for businesses are set to get going. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see some construction in the last 2 years with new business popping up in that time. And, while there is NO grand opening date set yet for the stores, it's pretty obvious it will be soon.
Anngee's Barber Academy to host multiple 'Back to School' haircut events
TEXAS, USA — Anngee's Barber Academy will be holding two separate 'Back To School' haircut events on August 2. The haircuts are completely free. One event will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland, while the other event will be at Saint James MBC in Odessa.
odessapd.com
Back to School Bash
Some of officers spent Saturday afternoon at Music City Mall's Back to School Bash. We always love getting questions from youngsters about law enforcement!
Movies In The Park taking place at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Parks and Recreation will be having Movies In The Park in Hogan Park, located at 1201 E Wadley Ave., starting at dusk. The movie they will be playing is "Encanto," and the event is free and open to the public. If you can't make it...
Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for […]
Midland man facing several charges following a welfare check
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Midland man is facing several charges after Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 6:30 pm on Sunday, July 31st in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. Sergio Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center and is facing charges of Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault […]
Man accused of threatening neighbor with axe back in jail
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is back behind bars after failing to appear in court to face assault charges. 34-year-old Octavio Ray Navarrette was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in March. According to an affidavit, on March 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1400 […]
OPD: Shots fired at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that there were shots fired at Sherwood Park on Friday. According to OPD, three juveniles were standing outside of the pool fence line inside the park. Suspects fired three shots at the juveniles, causing them to run into the pool...
Odessan killed in Winkler County crash
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a weekend crash on SH 302, 15 miles west of Kermit on Sunday, July 31st around 1:35 am. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, 28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa, was headed east on SH-302 and went across the […]
Woman strangles self with seatbelt, bites officer amid arrest, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after a disturbance and officers said she assaulted a police officer and threatened to kill herself during her arrest. Bobbie Hotaling, 36, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Assault/Family Violence. According to an […]
Suspected robber arrested in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month in connection with a robbery on Wall Street. 29-year-old Rene Gonzalez Natividad has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence. According to court documents, on July 24, an officer with the Midland Police Department was on patrol in the 3600 block of […]
New restaurant “Pickles” now open
A new restaurant opened in Odessa, and if you go inside you’ll notice a lot of green! Pickles just opened near I-20 and JBS Parkway. “Our signature item is pickles,” says owner Jamie Tisdale. The restaurant specializes in serving up hot, lightly fried pickles. Its the first thing you’ll try before your meal. “Every table […]
Stripes employee accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he cashed in on some stolen lottery tickets. Orren Lee Rogers, 38, has been charged with Theft and Lottery Fraud. According to an affidavit, on July 23, a Stripes manager called 911 after she witnessed the crime during a review of security […]
Midland family and friends coping with loss of two sisters
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Loved ones of two Midland sisters are completely distraught after the passing of two people so close to them. Several close friends of the Almaras sisters spoke out about the tragedy of not only losing one person suddenly but losing two. July 7th brought a lot of pain and suffering to […]
