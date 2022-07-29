ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Puppeteer transforms Greenwich’s Byram Shubert Library into a circus with acrobats, clowns, animals

By Christian Abraham
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport

The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
Alive at Five ends this week with performance from T.I. in Stamford

Rapper, actor, author, entrepreneur and more, multi-hyphenate Calvin “T.I.” Harris will headline the final Alive at Five summer concert series in Stamford Thursday. The Grammy Award-winning rapper known for songs like “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” “Dead and Gone,” has sold millions of albums and is credited with helping pioneer the rap subgenre of trap.
STAMFORD, CT
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
The Palace Theatre in Stamford to Launch New Diversity Series in Fall 2022

On Thursday, September 22, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will kick off its new diversity series with “Soultown to Motown” from the Sensational Soul Cruisers. The series is sponsored by Shipman & Goodwin and will feature three shows this fall. “The Palace Theatre is committed to championing policies...
STAMFORD, CT
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000

The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Waterbury Celebrates 4th Annual Harry Potter Day

The magical world of Harry Potter has taken over downtown Waterbury. It's a summer tradition that brings families together to celebrate the fan-favorite franchise. The day kicked off on Friday. Like the stairs in Hogwarts castle, there was a lot of movement as the town celebrated its 4th annual Harry Potter Day.
WATERBURY, CT
Monroe’s Night at the Park is coming this Tuesday

MONROE, CT — Det. Nicole Buckley invites families to Monroe’s Night at the Park, which will be held at Wolfe Park this Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. “The purpose of the event is for our community to be able to come out and meet our officers in a fun, relaxing environment,” Buckley said, “and to meet other community partners, including The Center for Family Justice, our child and domestic abuse advocates, and the HUB, which will do a NARCAN training.”
MONROE, CT
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder

"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Village Suites Owner Pitches Hotel-To-Apts Plan

The local owner of a 112-room extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf is looking for zoning permission to convert the property into 112 new apartments — by changing the legally permitted use of the hotel’s existing buildings and rooms, rather than by constructing anything new. That hotel-to-apartments proposal is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Opinion: Bridgeport must act on clean buses

Last month, in New Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law the Connecticut Clean Air Act. This legislation requires Connecticut’s school districts to transition to 100 percent zero-emissions (fully electric) school buses in districts that serve environmental justice communities by 2030, and requires all school districts in the state to phase out diesel buses by 2035. The act also sets aside $20 million to replace diesel buses. While this will only make a small dent in the number of diesel school buses in the state, it is a source of matching funds to leverage federal funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven official: FBI caused West Haven explosions

A New Haven official said the city has spoken to FBI officials about the impact a training drill in late July had on residents along the region’s coastline. New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the city discovered the FBI was running a hazardous device training drill in West Haven that day and made the explosions. A spokesman for the FBI’s New Haven division did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
WEST HAVEN, CT

