Puppeteer transforms Greenwich’s Byram Shubert Library into a circus with acrobats, clowns, animals

MONROE, CT — Det. Nicole Buckley invites families to Monroe’s Night at the Park, which will be held at Wolfe Park this Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. “The purpose of the event is for our community to be able to come out and meet our officers in a fun, relaxing environment,” Buckley said, “and to meet other community partners, including The Center for Family Justice, our child and domestic abuse advocates, and the HUB, which will do a NARCAN training.”

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO