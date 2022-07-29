Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

q1077.com
Related
Shooting homicide leaves one man dead in Vanderbilt
VANDERBILT, Texas – On Saturday, July 30 around 4:25 pm the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance between two construction workers in Vanderbilt. One adult male was shot and passed away from his injuries and the other adult male was taken into custody and is currently in the Jackson County Jail.
seguintoday.com
House fire triggers massive grass fire, threatens others
(Seguin) — Wednesday proved busy for area firefighters as departments from all over worked to contain a blaze on the east end of Seguin. Fire officials say 100 plus acres of land were destroyed after a house fire sparked a grass fire in between Highway 90 and Country Acres. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of US Highway 90 East.
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0