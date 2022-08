In 2013, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles first reported on the launch of a beautiful new homegrown textile line by Clay McLaurin Studio. Fast forward nearly a decade to today, and the collection has undergone several seismic changes—most in just recent years—including a cross-country move and rebranding. The line’s influence and availability may be larger than ever, yet its initial core values remain tried and true.

