All-Time Great Sports Movie Being Shown On The Blue Tonight At BSU

KIVI-TV
Carly Carter, golfer from Eagle, to compete in U.S. Amateur in Washington
EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle native and University of Wisconsin golfer, Carly Carter, is back in the Treasure Valley this summer. She finished up her freshman year in May and is competing in tournaments all over the Western United States. She qualified for the U.S. Amateur Open, which is going...
Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs!
On your mark, get set, SWIM! The Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County returns to Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 14!. Have you ever wondered what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself during the 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk!
Boise’s Intense Heatwave May Break 88 Year Record
Idaho Statesmen says, "The National Weather Service predicts 104 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 106 on Sunday. A temperature of 104 would equal the all-time high for July 29, which was set in 1934, and is close to the all-time high for July 30, which was set in 2003."
KIVI-TV
Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho
More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
Changes on the horizon for the expert wave at the Boise Whitewater Park
In the summer of 2019, the City of Boise opened phase two of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Whitewater Park, but three years later the expert wave still doesn't work right.
These Are The Best Chicken Wings in the Boise Area…
Football season is right around the corner and there is nothing quite like a solid hot wing on game day… with ranch dressing of course! But what makes a good hot wing? According to me, the wing needs to have crunch, chicken that can slide off the bone, and of course, incredible sauce. Am I an official wing expert? Absolutely not, there are plenty of people out there who have more wing experience than I do. I can, however, tell you right now what a wing is NOT supposed to be based on the many failures I’ve had when trying to cook the perfect wing:
Today Might Be One of the Best Days to Try These Boise Restaurants
Y’all if you’re looking for some solid lunch or dinner plans today, you’re in luck. I just found out that today is apparently a national holiday for both lasagna AND chicken wings! That’s a thing?! Well, you know what that means... we gotta feature the best places in the Boise area for both of those!
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
What Happened to the Iconic Highlands Hollow Brewhouse in Boise?
If you love craft beer, you certainly live in the right part of Idaho. Over the last decade, the number of microbreweries in Boise has exploded. There’s something unique and special about each of them, but only one can say they’re the oldest microbrewery in the city. Only...
Idaho’s Favorite Event, The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2022 Dates and Info
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic brings the community together with a spectacular array of about 50 colorful and massive hot air balloons. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is celebrating its 31st Birthday this year and is set to be an incredible, memorable and beautiful 5 day event. Here...
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
Why Does Every Squirrel in Boise Look Incredibly Depressed This Week?
There you were. Just minding your own business as you were taking a walk during your lunch hour. All of a sudden, you discover a squirrel just laying on the sidewalk like this. Aren’t you a little concerned about him? Why does he look so sad? Did someone steal all...
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
Boise’s Top Trending Google Searches Surprised Us! [50+ pics]
Boise's top trending Google searches aren't what we expected. Ever wonder what your neighbors, coworkers, family and friends are Googling in and around Boise?. We set our sights on finding out. It was a tedious and time-consuming journey, but the results were absolutely worth it! Check out Boise's top trending searches of 2022 so far! We've compiled a Google graphic gallery of more than 50 of Boise's most interesting, boring, borderline shocking, and curious Google searches for a "things that make ya' go, hmm..." experience! And remember, when in doubt, just Google-it, Boise! All of it.
Idaho State Journal
Gilbert: Idaho is awash with cash, use it
With Idaho bursting at the seams with money — a whopping $1.3 billion surplus — you know there will be a long list of people lining up for the windfall cash. Terry Gilbert of Boise, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, plans to elbow his way to the front of the line if elected. He’s already making his pitch.
The Most Miserable Places to Wait In Line In & Around Boise
Part of adulthood is visiting places you would never in a million years choose to do so voluntary. But here you are, being an upstanding citizen and a contributing member of society. Kudos to yudos. We're right alongside you, friend. Day in and day out, we're in the trenches of the most mundane and mind-numbing tasks, errands, and places in and around Boise.
One of America’s Greatest Places for Ice Cream is in Idaho
Boise’s known for having fairly long streaks of triple-digit days during the summer months. When the mercury soars well past 100º, we start looking for fun ways to cool off. Floating the river, going swimming or running through a splash pad are all great options, but those are...
Idaho Media Fires Back At Boise Based Conservative Think Tank
The Idaho Freedom Foundation must be doing something right. The nonprofit conservative think tank has not only gained the attention of Idaho's largest news outlet, KTVB, but now a story attacking its motives and credibility in the Idaho Press. If you're involved in Idaho politics, you're familiar with the Idaho...
Top 3 Greatest Spots for Hot Fudge Sundaes in the Boise Area
Happy National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, y’all! How exciting is that?. It’s been one hot Summer — make sure to help yourself to some of your favorite ice cream, and more particularly, a hot fudge sundae today!. I recently wrote an article about an ice cream flavor...
