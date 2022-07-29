ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
STILLWATER, MN
ktoe.com

Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato

A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s legislature

While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights.  “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BLAINE, MN
CBS 58

Minnesota man charged in deadly tubing attack on Apple River

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a deadly attack on the Apple River. Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu faces the following charges:. Attempted first degree intentional homicide (four counts) Deputies responded to the Town of Somerset on July 30 following 911 calls indicating there were four-to-five victims...
SOMERSET, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families

(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake

MINNEAPOLIS --  A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.   
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
therinklive.com

Prior Lake's Alex Bump named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota's own Alex Bump has been given the 2022 USA Today Hockey Player of the Year award for high school players. Bump, a native of Prior Lake, put up 81 points in 31 games played for the Lakers where he captained them to the 2022 state tournament for the first time in the school's history.
PRIOR LAKE, MN

