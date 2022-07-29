scottcountymn.gov
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
$1M Bail For Minnesota Man Charged With Apple River Stabbings
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
rejournals.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $73.75 million sale of 246-unit apartment community in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $73.75 million sale of and arranged the $47.93 million financing for Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit, newly built multi-housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, Minnesota. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between Trident Development, based...
CBS 58
Minnesota man charged in deadly tubing attack on Apple River
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a deadly attack on the Apple River. Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu faces the following charges:. Attempted first degree intentional homicide (four counts) Deputies responded to the Town of Somerset on July 30 following 911 calls indicating there were four-to-five victims...
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
fox9.com
2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610
Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
therinklive.com
Prior Lake's Alex Bump named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota's own Alex Bump has been given the 2022 USA Today Hockey Player of the Year award for high school players. Bump, a native of Prior Lake, put up 81 points in 31 games played for the Lakers where he captained them to the 2022 state tournament for the first time in the school's history.
