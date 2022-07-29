heraldadvocate.com
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged with arson following Fayetteville motel fire
A man wanted in connection with a Saturday morning fire at a motel on Gillespie Street has been arrested and charged with arson, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael Devon Dunham, 44, of St. Pauls, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and burning of personal property, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Dunham is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.
wpde.com
3 patrol cars damaged following a high-speed chase in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were damaged Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of Barringer Street in Florence. Florence County Sheriff Office T.J. Joye said deputies went to a home to serve a warrant...
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
bladenonline.com
Crime Report Updates for Bladen County Cases
BladenOnline readers have been asking for updates regarding court cases in Bladen County. Following are updates regarding the matters in question. Updated – Dwayne Campbell, Jr. Arrested For Child Sexual Offenses. Update- On August 1, 2022, the case against the suspected child sex offender, Dwayne Campbell, Jr., was continued...
WMBF
Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
1 arrested; Cumberland County motel fire now investigated as arson attack
WMBF
Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
WMBF
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. The Conway Police Department released a photo and information about the vehicle of interest on Saturday. Authorities said the related incident happened at...
myhorrynews.com
Longs man pleads guilty before trial, gets 30 years for Horry County murder charge
A 22-year-old Abbeville man on Thursday was convicted of murder stemming from a shooting in the Longs area of Horry County, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. A Longs man on Friday pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder before the case was scheduled for trial, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
cbs17
1 arrested, charged after Hoke County shooting
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said. Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Officials said during...
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
wpde.com
