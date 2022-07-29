ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, SC

Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged with arson following Fayetteville motel fire

A man wanted in connection with a Saturday morning fire at a motel on Gillespie Street has been arrested and charged with arson, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael Devon Dunham, 44, of St. Pauls, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and burning of personal property, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Dunham is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

3 patrol cars damaged following a high-speed chase in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were damaged Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of Barringer Street in Florence. Florence County Sheriff Office T.J. Joye said deputies went to a home to serve a warrant...
FLORENCE, SC
bladenonline.com

Crime Report Updates for Bladen County Cases

BladenOnline readers have been asking for updates regarding court cases in Bladen County. Following are updates regarding the matters in question. Updated – Dwayne Campbell, Jr. Arrested For Child Sexual Offenses. Update- On August 1, 2022, the case against the suspected child sex offender, Dwayne Campbell, Jr., was continued...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.
HARTSVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Drowning Connected To Baptism

The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WMBF

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. The Conway Police Department released a photo and information about the vehicle of interest on Saturday. Authorities said the related incident happened at...
nrcolumbus.com

Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins

Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 arrested, charged after Hoke County shooting

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said. Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Officials said during...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

