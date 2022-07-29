Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie. It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO