Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Jered Barclay Dies: Screen & Stage Actor Who Later Voiced Roles In TV’s ‘Smurfs’ & ‘Transformers’ Was 91
Jered Barclay, a longtime stage and screen actor who found a second career as a TV voice-over artist for series including The Smurfs and The Transformers, has died. He was 91. His longtime friend Myra Turley said Barclay died July 23 of MDS leukemia in North Hollywood, CA. Born on...
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse
Click here to read the full article. This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds. Originally built in 1983 by Bert Brosmith, the architect took cues from the natural landscape and constructed the abode from cypress wood. The rare material is wrapped around the exterior of the home, lending a contemporary...
‘Blonde’ Trailer: Marilyn Monroe Gets an NC-17-Rated Biopic
The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie. It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.
