Be Our Guest: Big Sexy Brewing

Palette Cakes
Palette Cakes offers artfully inspired desserts and custom cakes to the Greater Sacramento Area, the Bay Area and the Napa Valley. Artist and Owner, Kellie Velasquez, and Co-Owner, Carlos Velasquez, specialize in wedding and event dessert catering and are currently open by appointment only. However, they are opening to the...
DJ Khaled behind Sacramento's newest ghost kitchen. Here's what that means
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's newest ghost kitchen is officially open and it has a famous face and voice backing it. DJ Khaled's Another Wing is setting up shop at the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites in Natomas. The menu features several signature flavors, including You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Suffering...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Two Rivers
Two Rivers Cider is a locally owned company in business for over 25 years, use 100% fresh-pressed apple juice as the base for all of our ciders. Our on-site tasting room boasts 18 cider taps and we have a large variety of cider in cans and kegs available in local retail and dining outlets. As a company, we are committed to giving back by supporting the arts, local non-profits, and neighborhood efforts.
This Nigerian Taqueria Is Bringing New Flavor To Sacramento
While excitement about the new Nigerian taqueria, Naija Boy Tacos, has been spreading around Sacramento, owner Rasheed Amaedu says he is not a newcomer to the scene. The idea for the restaurant was the result of a culinary experiment he did a few years back where he successfully created tortillas from plantains. He was working as a sous chef at a Sacramento restaurant at the time, but the restaurant idea didn’t emerge until he met his business partner, John Vignocchi, two years ago. Vignocchi had a plan to develop a residential property in the area with commercial, retail space at the bottom. Naija Boy Tacos fit perfectly into this vision.
'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations
The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
Best of the Best Loomis winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for the Loomis 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.theloomisnews.com.
Rocklin's Best of the Best winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for Rocklin's 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.placerherald.com.
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
Wing it on Wheels
Wing It On Wheels is a mobile Hot Wing trailer in Jackson, CA. Owned & Operated by Manuel Duarte. We have been in business since 2019 and mobile since 2021. We serve over 12 different flavors on our. Bone-In and Boneless wings, we also have Cauliflower Wings if chicken isn’t...
What are Sacramento’s sister cities?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
Here's how to save money by making oat milk at home | Meg Unprocessed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oat milk is currently one of the most popular dairy-free milks on the market, but it's pretty pricey!. Good news is it's easy to make with just two ingredients, oats and water. A lot of the ones in stores use additives and preservatives, plus there's not a lot of organic options so when you make it yourself you know exactly what's going in it.
Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop
The familiar big top of Cirque du Soleil is visible to anyone driving by Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Starting Thursday night, "Alegria," one of the circus' iconic shows, kicks off across the street from the ballpark. The original show opened in 1994 and toured for 19 years. However,...
Cirque du Soleil has raised its Big Top in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Cirque du Soleil raised its Big Top at Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Drive, in preparation for the showing of “Alegría” — its most iconic production. With the help of Martha Guerrero, Mayor of West Sacramento, and Denice Domke, President/CEO of the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, 60 technicians pushed more than 100 supporting poles to raise the white-and-blue canvas to its final position.
Two Sacramento libraries find bed bugs in books
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Public Library said it is taking the necessary precautions after two libraries had incidents this month where bed bugs may have been inside books. Library employees from two locations, Del Paso Heights and Cooledge, detected what they think were bed bugs, and immediately isolated the books. An employee told […]
What a night it will be!
National Night Out will once again bring friends and neighbors together Tuesday, Aug. 2, via community celebrations where guests will get a chance to meet law enforcement and other first responders, test their skills at fun games and enjoy a delicious treat or two. All NNO events in Placerville are scheduled to run 6-8 p.m. Events outside the city are scheduled to run 5-8 p.m.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
