The Broken Bow American Legion Seniors baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon as they fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-2 in the third round of the Class B state tournament at Paul Brown Field. Lakeview did not have a big inning but they scored in every inning to slowly pull away for the win. Broken Bow’s highlight came in the second inning when they scored their two runs of the game. Sawyer Bumgarner led off the top of the 2nd inning with a towering shot to left field for his first home run of the season and Kaden McKean drove in a run to give Broken Bow a 2-1 lead. The lead was short lived however as Lakeview scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd to retake the lead and then scored 6 more unanswered runs to claim victory. Bow finished with seven hits in the game. Carter Johnson had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with one run scored. The Bow seniors conclude the state tournament with a 1-2 record and conclude the season with a 19-12 overall mark. Columbus Lakeview stays alive in the tournament and will play in the final four on Tuesday.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO