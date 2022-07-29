sandhillsexpress.com
Funeral Services for Elinor J. “EJ” Dean, age 94
Shortly after Elinor J. Dean began her long duet with dementia, she finished her Thanksgiving Day meal — napkin folded primly on her lap — and boldly pronounced, “Variety is the spice of life.” Perhaps she was eyeing the weather; she’d always fancied Nebraska’s changing seasons. Maybe she was impressed by the food; the glistening spread would have shocked her 12-year-old self, already charged with cooking dinners on the farm. Or maybe she was simply embracing the moment: the panting dog, the visiting family, the percolating coffee, her old Desert Rose dinnerware now smeared with pumpkin pie and clinking with every bite.
Board Unveils Proposed Pool Project to Callaway Residents
Pool committee chair Lawrence Paulsen explains the financing options of the new pool to community members during an Open House. (Photo courtesy Callaway Courier) CALLAWAY–Earlier this year the Village of Callaway was notified that they had been approved for a grant to help plan and design a new swimming pool in the community. On Wednesday, July 13, an information open house was held at the Community Center to provide residents with a look at the proposed design, and answer questions relating to the pool and its impact on the community.
Kale Visnieski Wins Custer County Classic
The 24th edition of the Custer County Classic Bull Riding event took place Monday evening at Trotter Arena in front of the grandstands at the Custer County Fairgrounds. The bulls were tough to ride Monday night with only seven qualified rides posted in the long go. The leader coming out of the long go was Brandon Killcress of Oklahoma with an 83 point ride. Unfortunately, Killcress suffered an injury and could not compete in the short go. There was only one man who would put together two qualified rides on the night and that was Kale Visnieski. The Oklahoma cowboy clinched the title with the only qualified ride in the short go. The ride also produced the highest score of the night which was an 85.
CPPD to Inspect 7,000 Distribution Poles
BROKEN BOW – As part of Custer Public Power District’s continued commitment to provide the most reliable service possible, we will be contracting with SBS Inspection, Inc. to inspect approximately 7,000 distribution poles. It has been proven that this pole-treating program has helped to find the weak links in the District’s distribution & transmission system, which has resulted in fewer outages.
Bow Seniors Fall to Columbus Lakeview at State Tournament – End Season at 19-12
The Broken Bow American Legion Seniors baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon as they fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-2 in the third round of the Class B state tournament at Paul Brown Field. Lakeview did not have a big inning but they scored in every inning to slowly pull away for the win. Broken Bow’s highlight came in the second inning when they scored their two runs of the game. Sawyer Bumgarner led off the top of the 2nd inning with a towering shot to left field for his first home run of the season and Kaden McKean drove in a run to give Broken Bow a 2-1 lead. The lead was short lived however as Lakeview scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd to retake the lead and then scored 6 more unanswered runs to claim victory. Bow finished with seven hits in the game. Carter Johnson had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with one run scored. The Bow seniors conclude the state tournament with a 1-2 record and conclude the season with a 19-12 overall mark. Columbus Lakeview stays alive in the tournament and will play in the final four on Tuesday.
