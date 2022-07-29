ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans Announces Intersection Closure at Baronne and Gravier Streets

New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the intersection of Baronne and Gravier streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while members of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) conduct an intersection safety workshop. A police detail and roadway signage will be placed at the intersection.

Workshop participants will explore the unique design features of protected intersections, safety issues they help to address, and a visual inventory and lessons learned from cities across North America. ITE, along with members of the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW), will participate in the workshop and explore constrained environments and how to make them work for large vehicles.

ITE’s mission is to provide the global community of transportation professionals with the knowledge, best practices, skills and connections to serve the needs of communities by helping to shape the future of transportation.

Questions about this temporary closure should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Ite
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy