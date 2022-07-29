City of New Orleans Announces Intersection Closure at Baronne and Gravier Streets

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the intersection of Baronne and Gravier streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while members of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) conduct an intersection safety workshop. A police detail and roadway signage will be placed at the intersection.

Workshop participants will explore the unique design features of protected intersections, safety issues they help to address, and a visual inventory and lessons learned from cities across North America. ITE, along with members of the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW), will participate in the workshop and explore constrained environments and how to make them work for large vehicles.

ITE’s mission is to provide the global community of transportation professionals with the knowledge, best practices, skills and connections to serve the needs of communities by helping to shape the future of transportation.

Questions about this temporary closure should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

