The importance of voting in the upcoming governor’s race

Zack Mason Gray
2d ago
beto is a looser. he says whatever you want to hear. he is not right for Texas. maybe California would take him
4
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
4 Out of 10 Texans Don’t Make a Livable Wage Under Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke continues to meet locals as he travels to smaller towns in Texas as he runs against Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to go to places that the Governor has not visited recently or at all.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and […]
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban
Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)
“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso approves tax rate reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council on Monday approved the first step to lower the city’s tax rate by 4.49 cents—a savings of $19.3 million to city taxpayers. City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas presented the current year third...
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?
EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso. "It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown. ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and The post Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you? appeared first on KVIA.
Texas wins school mask mandate case
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools. On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against an injunction from U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin, which blocked the governor’s ban on face masks in schools.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
