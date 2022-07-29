City of New Orleans to Reactivate School Zone Safety Cameras on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced that school zone cameras will be turned on for the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 a.m. School zone hours are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City's efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety on our streets. As children return to in-person learning, the reactivation of school zone cameras provides important safety and deterrence functions.

Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use and stopping for children crossing the street. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits.

Speed is fundamentally linked to safety as higher speeds not only increase the likelihood of crashes, but also the severity of crashes. A person hit by a car traveling 35 mph is five times more likely to be killed, than by a car traveling at 20 mph. The risk is even greater when a crash involves a child or a larger vehicle such as an SUV. Higher speeds contribute to crashes in a number of ways:

Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal

Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision

Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react

Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer stop times

