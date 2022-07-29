ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans to Reactivate School Zone Safety Cameras on Tuesday

New Orleans, Louisiana
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced that school zone cameras will be turned on for the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 a.m. School zone hours are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City's efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety on our streets. As children return to in-person learning, the reactivation of school zone cameras provides important safety and deterrence functions.

Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use and stopping for children crossing the street. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits.

Speed is fundamentally linked to safety as higher speeds not only increase the likelihood of crashes, but also the severity of crashes. A person hit by a car traveling 35 mph is five times more likely to be killed, than by a car traveling at 20 mph. The risk is even greater when a crash involves a child or a larger vehicle such as an SUV. Higher speeds contribute to crashes in a number of ways:

  • Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal
  • Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision
  • Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react
  • Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer stop times

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#The New School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy