Washington, DC

Welcome to Terminal G: Look Inside Glossier’s New Washington, DC Location

Hypebae
 2 days ago
WJLA

America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area

Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Business
City
Georgetown, DC
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Inside Nova

For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
AFAR

How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City

Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter

Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

As plans for transit-oriented development unfold around Capitol Heights, Prince George’s looks to keep housing affordable

This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and initiatives to create equitable transit-oriented development in the region. The complete series is available here. What the Capitol Heights Metro Station is today: a cement parking-lot wasteland from the worst days of sprawl-planning, when car commuters...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
point2homes.com

5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150

Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.

This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.

We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
BETHESDA, MD
floridianpress.com

D.C. Mayor Bowser Calls for National Guard Help Due to Influx in Illegal Immigration; Cammack Opines

The same day that President Joe Biden (D) swore to the American people that the economy is not in a recession, Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser (D) announced that she would be requesting 150 troops from the National Guard to assist with the influx of illegal immigrants from states such as Texas and Arizona despite declaring the district a sanctuary city for years.
thedcpost.com

Best Sleep Specialists in Washington DC: Do Something for Better Sleep

Getting a proper sleep can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you are experiencing sleep disorders and need a professional to diagnose and treat them, these are the best sleep specialists in Washington DC. Pediatric Sleep Specialist. Address: 45 L St, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202) 681-0108.
WASHINGTON, DC

