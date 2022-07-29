ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders pass rusher Kyler Fackrell placed on injured reserve

By Levi Damien
 2 days ago
Just a week into training camp, the Raiders have sent outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell to the injured reserve list, losing him for the season.

Fackrell was signed this offseason to provide depth on the edge. The former third-round pick had 10.5 sacks back in 2018 while with the Packers. After bouncing between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers the past two seasons, he signed on with the Raiders this offseason.

The veteran outside linebacker put up seven sacks combined over the past two seasons appearing in 25 games with ten starts.

He was expected to compete for playing time with other reserve edge rushers such as second-year man Malcom Koonce and fellow newcomer Tashawn Bower.

