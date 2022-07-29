Against enduring worker shortage, Columbia businesses hire, retain employees ahead of fall semester

Columbia native Ray Hall is the new minority business coordinator for Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Mr. Hall graduated from Columbia’s Hickman high school and and describes himself as a true son. He joined guest host Jay Sparks Saturday morning for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” to discuss his new position, the role he serves and economic development issues. Mr. Hall tells listeners he’s there to coach residents through their entrepreneurship journey. He also emphasizes that he’s interested in hearing your business idea or plan, even if it’s on a napkin:

1 DAY AGO