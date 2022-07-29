Against enduring worker shortage, Columbia businesses hire, retain employees ahead of fall semester

www.missouribusinessalert.com
Columbia restaurant Hoss’s Market transitions to new ownership
After nearly 20 years of running Hoss's Market, owners Trish Koetting and Jim "Hoss" Koetting decided to sell the Columbia restaurant in June. The couple established themselves as a significant part of the Columbia community, serving meals with locally sourced ingredients and catering for various events across town. The Koettings...
(AUDIO): REDI minority business coordinator Ray Hall appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO RoundTable”
Columbia native Ray Hall is the new minority business coordinator for Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Mr. Hall graduated from Columbia’s Hickman high school and and describes himself as a true son. He joined guest host Jay Sparks Saturday morning for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” to discuss his new position, the role he serves and economic development issues. Mr. Hall tells listeners he’s there to coach residents through their entrepreneurship journey. He also emphasizes that he’s interested in hearing your business idea or plan, even if it’s on a napkin:
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
New redistricting lines create new makeup for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District
ST. LOUIS — Blaine Luetkemeyer is working to keep his job as the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 3rd District. While many believe the incumbent has a good shot of winning another term in office, his redrawn district is a big change for Missouri. The Missouri Senate approved the state's...
Columbia city manager outlines fiscal year budget for 2023
COLUMBIA - The 2023 fiscal year Columbia city budget was presented at City Hall Thursday. Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual budget message and outlined the priorities for the 2023 fiscal year budget. These include city employees, social services, public safety and transportation. It was Seewood's first...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
Columbia-based Break Time: gas issue problem involves fuel deliver with primary carrier
Columbia-based Break Time says their Jefferson City Truman Boulevard convenience store location has now reopened and is back in business. They also say they’ve determined that if you purchased unleaded gasoline at the Break Time in Tipton, the fuel is fine. It’s the same for the Sedalia truck stop and Sedalia Broadway locations.
Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
West Worley closure to last one day longer
West Worley Street will be shut down for one more day, thanks to the recent rainy weather. The City of Columbia announced in a press release that the roadway would be closed until Tuesday, August 2. The street, from the intersection of Park De Ville Drive and 200 feet beyond,...
New bosses at Hoss's: Well-known Columbia restaurant renamed Belly Market
A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name. Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.
Meet the candidate: Roy Lovelady in tie-breaking race for Ward 3 council member
Roy Lovelady posts a “thought of the day” every morning on Facebook after his teacup Yorkies wake him up, citing a desire "to motivate and inspire others." “I try not to live too far in the future,” he said. “I was taught you have to live for today and prepare for the future, but not live in it.”
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot increases Mid-Missouri lottery ticket sales
COLUMBIA — Anticipation was building Friday with a Mega Millions jackpot of more than a billion dollars up for grabs. Friday’s prize marked only the third time the jackpot has crossed that threshold in the game’s two-decade history. The odds of picking Friday’s payout were slim. Most...
Prosecutors push back on tire track ID challenge in Addie appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Attorney General's Office defended the testimony a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator gave that matched tire treads found at a murder scene to the suspect's car. Assistant Attorney General Evan Buchheim wrote that the identification Trooper Jason Crafton made in James Addie's case properly...
Central Missouri Humane Society Spotlight: Meet Medusa
A 70-pound mixed breed at the Central Missouri Humane Society is get ready to celebrate one big milestone, her first birthday!. Medusa was brought to the Humane Society six weeks ago and Central Missouri Humane Society Associate Director Michelle Casey said Medusa was in desperate need of some tender, love, and care.
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash
One SUV ended up partially on top of the hood of another SUV after a crash in Columbia on Thursday morning. The post One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges now filed in Fulton break – in and robbery
Investigators now say the woman accused of robbing a Fulton home Tuesday was armed with an airsoft gun. 19 – year old Skiasia Roland faces burglary, stealing and other charges. The victim told police that Roland and four juveniles forced their way into the home and stole jewelry, other items and cash. Police pulled over a car and arrested the group. A loaded real gun was found in the car.
