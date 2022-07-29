ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone

You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
Humboldt, Going Down!

Deputy advises they’ve located the residence involved, gates are locked and they’ll be entering on foot but with poor radio coverage; it’s also a grow site…. The female juv just called again that there’s a disturbance at the second gate, “mom is pushing her” but another person attempting to restrain her as she’s started punching people… deputies now there detaining the woman.
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours

EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow

Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
Pickup on Fire Blocks Kenmar Road this Morning

A red pickup caught on fire this morning about 9:40 on Kenmar Road in Fortuna. Traffic control was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
OBITUARY: Raymond Earl Dice, 1940-2022

Raymond passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at home, one month shy of his 82 birthday. He was born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California the eldest son of Eloise and Walter Dice. He spent his youth in Oakland and San Leandro where he met his best and...
Quake, August 1

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka

A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
Willow Creek motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

SALYER, CA — A motorcyclist riding in the Trinity River area was injured on July 27 after a hit-and-run crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old motorcyclist Robert Binder from Willow Creek was driving west on California Route 299 near Campbell Ridge Road in Salyer when he crossed the double yellow lines onto the wrong side of the road.
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge

About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
Former Arcata McKinley Statue May Soon Have a New Home

After being kept at an undisclosed location since being removed from the Arcata Plaza in the early morning hours of March 8, 2019, it appears the statue of President William McKinley is one step closer to regaining his place in the sun. The Canton Repository reported July 22 that the...
