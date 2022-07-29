lostcoastoutpost.com
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone
You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Deputy advises they’ve located the residence involved, gates are locked and they’ll be entering on foot but with poor radio coverage; it’s also a grow site…. The female juv just called again that there’s a disturbance at the second gate, “mom is pushing her” but another person attempting to restrain her as she’s started punching people… deputies now there detaining the woman.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Pickup on Fire Blocks Kenmar Road this Morning
A red pickup caught on fire this morning about 9:40 on Kenmar Road in Fortuna. Traffic control was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Raymond Earl Dice, 1940-2022
Raymond passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at home, one month shy of his 82 birthday. He was born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California the eldest son of Eloise and Walter Dice. He spent his youth in Oakland and San Leandro where he met his best and...
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
krcrtv.com
Willow Creek motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run
SALYER, CA — A motorcyclist riding in the Trinity River area was injured on July 27 after a hit-and-run crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old motorcyclist Robert Binder from Willow Creek was driving west on California Route 299 near Campbell Ridge Road in Salyer when he crossed the double yellow lines onto the wrong side of the road.
kymkemp.com
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge
About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Coast Journal
Former Arcata McKinley Statue May Soon Have a New Home
After being kept at an undisclosed location since being removed from the Arcata Plaza in the early morning hours of March 8, 2019, it appears the statue of President William McKinley is one step closer to regaining his place in the sun. The Canton Repository reported July 22 that the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge
A motorcycle struck the center divide of southbound Hwy 101 near the Singly exit in the Fernbridge area about 5:32 p.m. “Quite bad…[Respond] Code 3,” said a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy to dispatch. “The number two southbound lane is blocked,” he reported right afterward. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 3