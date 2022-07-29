ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local farmer encourages innovative sustainability practices

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

When Wil Crombie inherited his grandparents’ farm, he wasn’t sure what to do with the land. That is, he said, until he quit his job and took a life-changing trip to Africa.

“We wanted to do something bigger and we wanted to have good impact on the world and the future generations,” Crombie told guests to his farm Thursday evening as his daughter, Hazel, played on the ground beside him. “We wanted to do something with this land, but we didn’t know what the heck we’re doing. We still don’t know what the heck we’re doing. We’re all just here trying to figure this world out and do it in a good way.”

After he quit his job and went to Africa to film a documentary on no-till agriculture, he had a realization about how he could build a more sustainable way of farming. In 2012 the Organic Compound was established.

“I really owe the catalyst of what we did to the trip we did in Africa,” Crombie said. “Then, we really just hit the ground running.”

Crombie hosted an event on his farm on Thursday, where he explained the origin and future of his regenerative farming to a group of local farmers. The event was sponsored by Clean River Partners and Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.

The Organic Compound, or the homestead, as Crombie calls it, grew throughout the years. More members joined the project and more land was purchased for the farm.

Crombie’s vision for the Organic Compound centered around an idea called regenerative farming. Essentially, it was a way to embrace the natural transfer of energy in nature — from the sunlight above our heads to the decomposition below our feet.

In 2016, the Organic Compound became the seed of an even bigger project: Regenerative Farms, a food business and network of farmers. Alongside their system of small farmers, they hoped to have a positive impact on the agriculture industry’s sustainability practices, the health of the land and the environment around them.

As these major changes came to Crombie’s farm, he recruited more founding members, built interest with investors, made lifelong friendships and experimented with new ideas and techniques of farming. However, even as the operation grew, it was important to him and the other members that they recognize and appreciate their roots.

“Wil’s parents — this is their land and they trusted us to get out of conventional farming,” said Carly Crombie, Wil’s wife. “I know a lot of barriers for people is land access, and that’s our support.”

Among the supporters who the Crombie’ met along the way, was a man named Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin. He became a mentor to Crombie, helping build the foundation of Regenerative Farms using the wisdom of North and South America’s Indigenous peoples.

Regi was born in Guatemala, amid the 36-year civil war, and learned to not only survive but escape the psychical and mental conditions that his homeland forced onto many of the village people.

“We reconciled with the idea that we’re all gonna die anyway,” he said. “So, if it happens where it happens, it’s probably the attitude and the mindset that kept us alive.”

Of the more than 200 children in his village, only 16 of them made it out alive. Regi drew from this experience and tried to understand how to bring large-scale systems, “down on their knees,” as he put it.

In other words, he wanted to use what he’s learned from the Guatemalan insurgency, remove the violent aspect, then apply it to the agriculture industry. This is what Regi called the, “intellectual insurgency.”

On Friday, Regenerative Farms changed its name to Tree-Range Chickens. By using their livestock of chickens and crops of hazelnuts and elderberries as a way to encourage the natural food chain and energy-transfer process, its leaders hope to create a self-sustaining farm.

The sun feeds the crops, the crops feed the animals and the animals provide manure, giving nutrients to the crops. This is the main idea behind their sustainability practices, which they encourage and welcome other farmers to join.

For more information, visit OrganicCompound.org

