Justice Alito mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson for opposing Roe reversal

Brett Kavanaugh snuck out the back of a restaurant in Washington DC to avoid abortion rights protesters who had received a tip that he was eating there. The demonstrators were told that the Supreme Court justice was eating at Morton’s restaurant in the capital’s downtown area. They showed up in front of the restaurant and the organisers later tweeted that Mr Kavanaugh left through the back of the building, Politico reported. Mr Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters and finished his meal, but didn’t stay for dessert, according to the outlet. “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO