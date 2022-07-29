Justice Alito mocks Prince Harry, Boris Johnson for opposing Roe reversal

www.aol.com
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade
"We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
Congressional Democrats are angry. And they may be rightfully so. After then-Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the highest court in the land by former President Donald Trump in 2017, chatter immediately spread throughout the D.C. political arena about the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in the future.
Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report
California Rep. Adam Schiff is reportedly positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership, if she chooses to retire from her role following the midterm elections. The Washington Post reports that Schiff's efforts have "focused on consolidating support among his home base" in California, but that he "has not made an explicit ask for endorsements." Instead, the Post says Schiff "is gauging members' interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal."
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
How Justice Amy Coney Barrett is wielding enormous influence on the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – Three months before the Supreme Court ended a historic term in late June, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett – its newest conservative – asked Americans to keep an open mind as they passed judgment on the high court’s work. "You should read the opinion...
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Pro-Choice Neighbors Are Fed Up With Weekly Protests
Every Wednesday night, protesters gather in front of the suburban home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And the demonstrations are wearing on his neighbors, Radar has learned. Many of the neighbors believe that Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned but are still annoyed with the protest. Two...
Democrats Say Proposed Bill to Enact Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Will Address 'Legitimacy Crisis'
A group of House Democrats hope to pass a bill that would enact term limits for Supreme Court justices. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia introduced the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act (or TERM Act), describing it as necessary to address a "legitimacy crisis" the court is "increasingly facing."
60% of Americans approved of the Supreme Court last July. Now, it's 38%, according to a new poll
Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has fallen again, according to a new poll released Wednesday, with just 38% of the country saying it approves of the nation's highest court after it overturned Roe v. Wade
Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.
Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Julie Rikelman, who argued the case for the Mississippi clinic before the Supreme Court in the case that led to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, for a post on an US appeals court.
Biden to host Obamas in September for White House portrait ceremony Trump shunned
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in early September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, an Obama spokesperson said. The traditional East Room ceremony unveiling the Obamas’ portraits, usually a moment when the sitting...
Brett Kavanaugh leaves DC restaurant via back door to avoid abortion rights protesters
Brett Kavanaugh snuck out the back of a restaurant in Washington DC to avoid abortion rights protesters who had received a tip that he was eating there. The demonstrators were told that the Supreme Court justice was eating at Morton’s restaurant in the capital’s downtown area. They showed up in front of the restaurant and the organisers later tweeted that Mr Kavanaugh left through the back of the building, Politico reported. Mr Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters and finished his meal, but didn’t stay for dessert, according to the outlet. “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all...
The Supreme Court Put Politics Above Law and Surrendered Its Legitimacy
According to a Gallup poll taken last month, public confidence in the Supreme Court has hit an all-time low. Just 25 percent of respondents had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the court. That’s an 11-point drop from last year, and twice the drop in public confidence in other institutions.
Praying With Supreme Court Justices And Then Cited By A Supreme Court Justice. Hmmmmm....
Rolling Stone details the conversation between Nienaber and the livestreamer:. [Nienaber] spoke to a livestreamer who goes by Connie IRL, seemingly unaware she was being recorded. “You actually pray with the Supreme Court justices?” the livestreamer asked. “I do,” Nienaber said. “They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them.” She did not specify which justices prayed with her, but added with a chortle, “Some of them don’t!” The livestreamer then asked if Nienaber ministered to the justices in their homes or at her office. Neither, she said. “We actually go in there.”
