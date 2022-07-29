Bostic: Convinced Fed Needs to Keep Raising Rates to Control Inflation

After an extended period of historically low interest rates, the Fed has reversed course and cranked up interest rates to combat rising inflation, which hit a record high of 9.1% in June. At its most recent meeting on July 27, the Fed turned up the heat with another three-quarters of a percentage point boost, matching its largest increase since 1994. That followed an identical 0.75% increase in June, a 0.5% increase in May and a modest 0.25% increase in its key rate during its March meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO