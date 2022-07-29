Bostic: Convinced Fed Needs to Keep Raising Rates to Control Inflation

money.usnews.com
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Dow Jones soars by 655 points as fears ease Fed will raise interest rates by an entire percentage points to tackle soaring 9.1 per cent inflation
The Dow Jones closed up by more than 600 points on Friday, as market fears of an entire percentage point interest rate rise to tame inflation eased. As trading ceased at 4pm, the Dow rose 655.85 points to reach 31,286.02 - a 2.14 percent increase over Thursday's closing figure. The...
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
These Items Grow More Expensive When Fed Lifts Rates Sharply
Anyone who’s ever worked with a personal trainer knows the term “short-term pain for long-term gain.”. So it goes in economic circles this week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to boost its benchmark federal funds interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such a move would boost...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps above $23,000 as it attempts another rally following Fed rate hike
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 late Wednesday, following stocks higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates but suggested the pace of hikes could slow. The world's largest cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of between $20,000 to just over $24,000 since mid-June after a brutal crash this year wiped off 50% of its value.
CNBC
The Fed could surprise markets by sounding even more aggressive as economy teeters
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point Wednesday afternoon, its second hike in a row of that size. Investors will be looking for guidance from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on what the central bank may do at its September meeting, but he is likely to be vague and leave options open.
Inflation hits another 40-year high. What does that mean for shoppers and the next Fed rate hike?
Inflation touched a new 40-year high last month as gas, food, and rent costs surged. That will likely mean another big Fed rate hike this month.
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Don’t Panic About Interest Rate Increases: Look to Profit Instead
After an extended period of historically low interest rates, the Fed has reversed course and cranked up interest rates to combat rising inflation, which hit a record high of 9.1% in June. At its most recent meeting on July 27, the Fed turned up the heat with another three-quarters of a percentage point boost, matching its largest increase since 1994. That followed an identical 0.75% increase in June, a 0.5% increase in May and a modest 0.25% increase in its key rate during its March meeting.
US News and World Report
Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge Shows Prices Continued Upward in June
A measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy rose in June, as consumers spent more on health care services, eating out and travel, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. [. READ:. U.S. Economy Fell 0.9% in the Second Quarter, Heightening Recession Fears ]
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Dollar crumbles vs yen, in line with Treasury yields, as U.S. growth falls in Q2
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday, tracking the decline in Treasury yields, after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected.
CNBC
China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou
Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove
(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
CNBC
Are we in a recession? It doesn’t matter, Fed official says: ‘I’m focused on the inflation data’
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told CBS' "Face the Nation" that inflation poses a larger threat than a potential recession. "We're going to do everything we can to avoid a recession, but we are committed to bringing inflation down, and we are going to do what we need to do," Kashkari said.
US News and World Report
Chinese Nationalist Commentator Deletes Pelosi Tweet After Twitter Blocks Account
BEIJING (Reuters) - Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe...
