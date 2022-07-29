ApeCoin DAO Votes To Fund Bored Ape Yacht Club 24-Hour News Website Using APE

dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Solana (SOL) Opens First Physical Store in New York City
The Solana (SOL) Foundation has opened its first physical store in New York City called Solana Spaces NYC. The Ethereum (ETH) competitor claims it is “the world’s first retail and educational space dedicated to Web3.”. The Solana Foundation says the store is devoted to blockchain newcomers. “Visitors will...
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts ‘Turbo’ Rallies for Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting strong rallies for two Ethereum (ETH) rivals and one additional altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi tells his 590,600 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is one resistance away from igniting a nearly 40% surge from current prices. “Think SOL...
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Calls Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor a ‘Total Clown’
On Sunday (July 31), Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is the creator of Ethereum, called Michael Saylor (Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MicroStrategy Inc.) out for his recent comments about U.S. securities laws and their application to the crypto space. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy...
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
Crypto Analyst Who Called Bitcoin (BTC) Backslide Warns of Big Bull Trap – Here’s Why
A crypto trader known for predicting Bitcoin (BTC) bottoms warns traders are in the midst of another bull trap. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 462,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls are about to get caught in a major trap. “This is one of the biggest bull traps of the...
Like Bill Gates before him, Mark Zuckerberg is having a ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment | John Naughton
His company’s motto is ‘move fast and break things’ – but if it doesn’t move fast it’ll soon be broke
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There’s No Reason To Treat Crypto Assets Differently Than Securities – Here’s Why
Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), says that the crypto markets should be regulated the same way traditional securities are. In a new episode of the Office Hours video series, Gensler explains how the US stock market and crypto exchange platforms are alike, and thus should offer similar consumer protections.
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto pumps after Fed rate hike, Zuckerberg pins hopes on Metaverse making hundreds of billions and Tesla posts $64M BTC gain: Hodler’s Digest, July 24-30
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Despite the U.S....
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
33% Think ETH Will Fork Into 2 Chains Post Merge: Survey
A third of respondents to Galois Capital’s survey believe that Ethereum ETH/USD will fork into two blockchains following the Merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). What Happened: In a poll posted on Twitter last week, crypto hedge fund Galois Capital asked users what they believed would be the most likely post merge scenario.
Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack
The chief executive of blockchain gaming platform Axie Infinity is debunking reports that he moved millions of dollars in AXS as the protocol’s sidechain was hacked to the tune of $600 million. A recent report by Bloomberg details how a crypto wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO Trung Nguyen...
Blue Skies in Sight for Solana, Decentraland and One Ethereum Altcoin, Says Top Analyst – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that he sees blue skies in the short term for a trio of altcoins including smart contract protocol Solana (SOL) and virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 141,400 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana, which he...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin
A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.
Top Trader Warns of Possible Crypto Pullback, Says Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM) Have Clean Bearish Setups
An analyst who continues to build his following with timely altcoin calls is predicting a correction across the crypto markets while eyeing Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM). Pseudonymous analyst Cheds tells his 276,700 Twitter followers that crypto markets is flashing multiple bearish signals after witnessing a relatively strong week. “Today,...
Gemini Crypto Exchange Reportedly Lays Off An Additional 7% of Its Staff
Gemini exchange has allegedly laid off 7% of its staff, with potentially more on the way. The crypto exchange is laying off staff due to ‘extreme cost-cutting.’. This marks the second round of lay-offs after Gemini reduced its workforce by 10% in early June. The Gemini crypto exchange founded...
