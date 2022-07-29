ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ApeCoin DAO Votes To Fund Bored Ape Yacht Club 24-Hour News Website Using APE

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Club#Price Action#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bayc#Apecoin Lrb#Nft#Gazette
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Calls Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor a ‘Total Clown’

On Sunday (July 31), Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is the creator of Ethereum, called Michael Saylor (Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MicroStrategy Inc.) out for his recent comments about U.S. securities laws and their application to the crypto space. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CoinTelegraph

Crypto pumps after Fed rate hike, Zuckerberg pins hopes on Metaverse making hundreds of billions and Tesla posts $64M BTC gain: Hodler’s Digest, July 24-30

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Despite the U.S....
dailyhodl.com

Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
Benzinga

33% Think ETH Will Fork Into 2 Chains Post Merge: Survey

A third of respondents to Galois Capital’s survey believe that Ethereum ETH/USD will fork into two blockchains following the Merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). What Happened: In a poll posted on Twitter last week, crypto hedge fund Galois Capital asked users what they believed would be the most likely post merge scenario.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin

A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy