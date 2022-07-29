Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr.

www.an17.com
Peter A. Feringa, Jr.
Peter A. Feringa, Jr., of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 10th at the age of 88. “Pete” was born on November 17, 1933 in Jacksonville, Florida to Major General Peter A. Feringa and Katharine (Hutchins) Feringa, and lived in multiple places throughout his childhood as his father undertook military assignments. After raising his family in Metairie, he lived in Covington in his later years. He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 61 years, Linda Kostmayer Feringa; sister Courtney Feringa Moran; sister-in-law Joan Kostmayer LaFaver; children Peter A. Feringa III (Kara), Matthew D. Feringa (Jill), Barbara Feringa Santillan (Javier) and Elizabeth “Lisa” McLean (Pope); and, his grandchildren Lillian Santillan, Shep McLean, Mac McLean, Jon Feringa, Katharine McLean, Ryan Feringa, Brett Feringa, Megan Feringa and Ellen Feringa.
Charles William "Billy" Vitter
Charles William "Billy" Vitter passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 74. He was born on Sunday, October 19, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Shirley Burns Vitter and the late Oscar "Junior" Vitter. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. He was born on Sunday, December 4, 1949 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Gwendolyn Eileen Mixon Perrin and the late Kenneth Paul Perrin. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Alicia Marie Berthelot
Alicia Marie Berthelot passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 47. She was born on Sunday, June 22, 1975 in Metairie, Louisiana to the late Alanna Englade Boner and Alan Boner, Sr. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She was a loving wife and mother; devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ and will be greatly missed by her family.
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
James Richard Parent, Sr.
James Richard Parent, Sr., was born April 28, 1935, in Natalbany, LA to the late Harry and Belle Parent and passed away at his home in Tickfaw July 28, 2022. James was a retired electrician with IBEW 1077 and a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Latino Parent; children, James Parent, Jr. (Brenda), Donna Parent, and Mary Ann Ratcliff (Daryl); grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Ratcliff and Brett Barney Ratcliff (Kellie); great grandchildren, Faith Ann Ratcliff, Nathan Thibodeaux (Blaire), and Kaiden LaCoste; great granddaughter, Paisley Grace Thibodeaux; and siblings, Bob Parent, Paul Parent (Anna), and Sean Bordelon (Ralph). In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Parent, Jody Parent, Tom Parent, Mickey Story, Katherine Metz and June Overmier. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 LA Hwy 442 celebrated by Father Michael Galea. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Pompeii Mausoleum.
Sherry Delane Hartfield
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was a correctional officer at Rayburn Correctional Center for the last six years. Sherry also worked for many years delivering mail for the Folsom Post Office and also worked at the Southeast Louisiana Hospital for a time. She always enjoyed having fun with her friends and traveling to the casino. Sherry loved spending time with her grandchildren and hanging out with family.
Taylor announces 22nd annual school supply drive for Livingston Parish students
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are sponsoring the 22nd Annual ASSESS THE NEED campaign to provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2022-2023 school year. ASSESS THE NEED is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish...
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
15th ranked Southeastern opens practice Wednesday
HAMMOND, La. – The preseason Southland Conference favorite Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open fall camp Wednesday. The Lions will report to campus Tuesday. Southeastern will hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first four days of fall camp will be split-squad workouts with one group practicing at 9 a.m. and the other half working out at 10:30 a.m.
Livingston Parish Schools will offer employees comprehensive mental health assistance
LIVINGSTON, La. – Employees of the Livingston Parish School System are now eligible to receive comprehensive mental health care for them and their dependents, thanks to the district’s investment in a new benefits package. Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has invested in services provided by TotalCare EAP,...
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
