Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr.

James Richard Parent, Sr., was born April 28, 1935, in Natalbany, LA to the late Harry and Belle Parent and passed away at his home in Tickfaw July 28, 2022. James was a retired electrician with IBEW 1077 and a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Latino Parent; children, James Parent, Jr. (Brenda), Donna Parent, and Mary Ann Ratcliff (Daryl); grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Ratcliff and Brett Barney Ratcliff (Kellie); great grandchildren, Faith Ann Ratcliff, Nathan Thibodeaux (Blaire), and Kaiden LaCoste; great granddaughter, Paisley Grace Thibodeaux; and siblings, Bob Parent, Paul Parent (Anna), and Sean Bordelon (Ralph). In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Parent, Jody Parent, Tom Parent, Mickey Story, Katherine Metz and June Overmier. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 LA Hwy 442 celebrated by Father Michael Galea. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Pompeii Mausoleum.

